Alex de Minaur records milestone victory in Stockholm
Australian Alex de Minaur has scored his 150th career tour-level win to advance to the second round at the Stockholm Open.
Stockholm, Sweden, 19 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur has began his Stockholm Open campaign in style – and recorded a major career milestone in the process.
The fifth-seeded Australian charged into the second round with a 6-3 6-1 victory against France’s Benjamin Bonzi.
De Minaur struck 19 winners and did not face a break point in the 76-minute clash.
It is 23-year-old De Minaur’s 150th career victory at ATP level and propels him into a second-round meeting with either American J.J. Wolf or Slovak Alex Molcan.
Aussies in action – Stockholm
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-3 6-1
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
Men’s doubles, first round
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)
Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the second round at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.
The sixth-seeded combination powered past wildcards Victoria Azarenka and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, recording a 6-3 6-2 victory in 63 minutes.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez are among four teams competing for the final three spots remaining at the WTA Finals. A strong performance this week will secure their spot at the elite eight-team season-ending championships.
Australian Storm Sanders and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani, who scored a straight-sets win against Italian pair Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan today, await in the second round.
Aussies in action – Guadalajara
RESULTS
Women’s doubles, first round
[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 6-3 6-2
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d (Alt) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4 6-4
COMING UP
Women’s singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Madison Keys (USA)
Women’s doubles, second round
[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA)
