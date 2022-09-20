James Duckworth has defeated fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

San Diego, USA

James Duckworth has scored a three-set win against compatriot Alexei Popyrin in the first round at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The seventh-seeded Duckworth posted a 7-5 4-6 6-1 victory, firing 14 aces and winning 85 per cent of first serve points in the two-hour and 19-minute encounter.

It is the world No.83’s third consecutive win against a fellow Australian, having also beaten Thanasi Kokkinakis and Chris O’Connell in the past month.

Duckworth next faces an American qualifier, either Christopher Eubanks or Mitchell Krueger, in the second round.

Another all-Australian showdown is scheduled in San Diego, with O’Connell and Jason Kubler also set to meet in the opening round.

Aussies in action – San Diego

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[7] James Duckworth (AUS) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 4-6 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Jason Kubler (AUS)

Men’s singles, second round

[7] James Duckworth (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Seoul, Korea

Kimberly Birrell has fought past fellow Australian Priscilla Hon in a three-hour battle in the opening round of a WTA 250 tournament in Seoul.

Birrell’s 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory is her first tour-level main draw win since February 2021.

The 24-year-old from the Gold Coast is currently ranked No.309, as she continues her comeback from an elbow injury. Birrell next faces either Wimbledon 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria or former world No.5 Eugenie Bouchard in the second round.

In more opening-round action, Lizette Cabrera lost to fellow qualifier Lulu Sun from Switzerland in straight sets. While Olivia Tjandramulia and Dutch partner Arianne Hortono were beaten in doubles.

Aussies in action – Seoul

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[Q] Lulu Sun (SUI) d [Q] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

[4] Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) d Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Arianne Hortono (NED) 7-5 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [Q] Ankita Raina (IND)

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Anastasia Gasanova

Women’s singles, second round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v TBC



Women’s doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Rosalie Van der Hoek (NED) v Peangtarn Plipuech (THA)/Ankita Raina (IND)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Jessy Rompies (IDN)/Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)

Tokyo, Japan

Ellen Perez has fallen just short of scoring one of the biggest singles wins of her career at a WTA 500 event in Tokyo.

China’s Wang Xinyu recorded a 7-5 1-6 6-4 first-round win against the Australian qualifier.

Perez looked in a promising position to record her fourth career top-100 win and first in three years. However, world No.78 Wang recovered from a 2-4 deficit in the deciding set and reeled off four consecutive games to secure victory.

Perez now turns her attention to doubles, where she’ll look to build on momentum from her recent US Open semifinal run with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Aussies in action – Tokyo

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) 7-5 1-6 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Women’s doubles, first round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!