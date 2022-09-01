Australian Jordan Thompson has lost in five sets to Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan in the US Open 2022 second round.

New York, USA, 1 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson’s US Open campaign has come to a heart-breaking end.

Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan scored a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory against the 28-year-old Australian in second-round action at Flushing Meadows today.

In a tense battle that extended three hours and 52 minutes, Thompson fell agonisingly short of claiming back-to-back five-set wins for the first time in his career.

After recovering from a two-set deficit in the opening round, world No.102 Thompson looked in a more comfortable position today when he built a two-sets-to-one lead.

However, world No.94 Galan came roaring back to claim victory.

Thompson won most statistical categories – striking 49 winners to 34, winning 73 per cent of first serve points compared to Galan’s 65 per cent. The total points count ended up a tie, with both players winning 153 apiece.

Serving first in the deciding set proved a major advantage in the end for Galan, who broke in the eighth game and then held serve to secure his second career five-set victory.

It continues an outstanding run for the 26-year-old Colombian, who scored a career-first top-10 win to eliminate fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Earlier today, Jason Kubler completed his rain-delayed first-round match against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer. The world No.109’s four-set victory made him the sixth Australian man to advance to the second round at Flushing Meadows, the most to reach this stage since 1997.

Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios are already through to the third round, with both claiming four-set victories today to continue their winning runs.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Mikael Ymer (SWE) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-4

Men’s singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 2-6 3-6 6-4 6-3

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Evgeniya Rodina 1-6 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [14] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [20] Dan Evans (GBR)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [22] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s singles, third round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [12] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Women’s singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Serena Williams (USA)

