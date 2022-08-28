Australian Matt Ebden and Brit Jamie Murray are the doubles champions at an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

WInston-Salem, USA, 28 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

First-time pairing Matt Ebden and Jamie Murray have capped a perfect week in Winston-Salem, capturing the men’s doubles title.

The third-seeded duo secured the title with a 6-4 6-2 victory against Monaco’s Hugo Nys and Poland’s Jan Zielinski in today’s final.

Ebden and Murray did not lose serve in the 76-minute encounter, saving all five break points they faced.

This a seventh career ATP doubles title for Ebden. It is the 34-year-old Australian’s third this season, having already claimed Houston and Wimbledon titles with compatriot Max Purcell.

Ebden is set to reunite with Purcell, who was competing in US Open singles qualifying this week, for the upcoming US Open doubles tournament.

Congratulations to our 2022 doubles champions, Murray and Ebden! Final: 6-4, 6-2 vs. Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski #wsopen | @jamie_murray x @mattebden pic.twitter.com/41y2V3Wnls — Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) August 27, 2022

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, final

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) 6-4 6-2

