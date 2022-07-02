Australian Storm Sanders and Swiss partner Belinda Bencic bravely saved three match points in an epic first-round doubles match at Wimbledon.

London, Great Britain, 2 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players produced some incredible comebacks to keep their doubles hopes alive on day five at Wimbledon.

World No.12 Storm Sanders and Swiss partner Belinda Bencic saved three match points in a first-round win against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska and Hungary’s Dalma Galfi.

The rain-delayed match extended to a deciding match tiebreak, where Sanders and Bencic eventually triumphed after an epic 34 points.

After two hours and 33 minutes on court, they sealed a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(7) 7-6(16) victory.

Meanwhile, John Peers, Australia’s top-ranked man at world No.16, and his Slovak partner Filip Polasek clawed back from a two-set deficit to secure their first-round victory.

The seventh-seeded duo overcome American Mackenzie McDonald and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in a two-hour and 54-minute battle, sealing a 4-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-2 win.

Ellen Perez also had a day to remember, recording a second-round victory in the ladies’ doubles competition alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez to advance to the third round for the first time at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old also posted a first-round victory in her mixed doubles debut at the tournament, teaming with Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands for a straight-sets win.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 4-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-2

Ladies’ doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) d Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2 6-7(7) 7-6(16)

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) 7-6(6) 6-2 7-6(4)



Ladies’ doubles, second round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [Alt] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-4 6-4

Mixed doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) 6-2 7-5

[8] Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Storm Sanders (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR)

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles draw

Ladies’ doubles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Ladies’ doubles, third round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Magdalena Frech (POL)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Demi Schuurs (NED)/Ariel Behar (URU)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Heather Watson (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)

Asia Muhammad (USA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Mixed doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v TBC

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles draw

