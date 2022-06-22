London, UK, 22 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The Wimbledon 2022 qualifying competition continues today, with 10 Australians set to compete in second-round singles matches.

Play begins at Roehampton in London from 8pm AEST.

Aussies in action:

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 2, second match

Hijikata is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season, with the 21-year-old from Sydney scoring his first top-200 win on grass to advance to the second round in his Wimbledon qualifying debut. Hijikata, who is currently ranked at a career-high world No.228, now faces 25-year-old Frenchman and world No.164 Muller.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 10, second match

This is a battle between two former world No.1-ranked juniors. Tirante, a 21-year-old Argentine ranked No.197, is contesting Wimbledon qualifying for the first time. World No.98 Kubler has a clear edge in experience, with the 29-year-old from Brisbane already boasting a 7-2 career win-loss record in Wimbledon qualifying. The second-seeded Kubler has momentum on his side right now too, winning 14 of his past 16 matches.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) v Gastao Elias (POR)

Gentlemen’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 16, second match

Purcell, a 24-year-old at a career-high ranking of No.156, is two wins away from earning a Wimbledon main draw singles debut. His next challenge is seeing off experienced world No.183 Elias, a 31-year-old Portuguese player who has been ranked as high as world No.57. Purcell is looking to improve a 1-4 career win-loss record in second-round matches at Grand Slam qualifying level.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s qualifying singles draw

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [9] Mai Hontama (JPN)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 5, third match

Cabrera has matched her career-best result in Wimbledon qualifying, having also made second-round appearances in 2017 and 2018. The 24-year-old from Queensland, who is ranked No.195, is determined to go even further this year. Cabrera plays ninth-seeded Hontama, a 22-year-old Japanese player ranked No.138, for a place in the final qualifying round.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 6, third match

Sharma is looking to extend her streak of 13 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances. To do so, the world No.136 needs to qualify at Wimbledon. The athletic 26-year-old, who is contesting only her ninth professional event on grass, made a promising start to her campaign. She now faces 24-year-old Spaniard and world No.315 Burillo Escorihuela.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Zoe Hives (AUS) v Sachia Vickery (USA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 9, third match

Hives continues to make progress in her comeback from illness, which sidelined her for more than two years. The 25-year-old, who achieved a career-high ranking of No.140 in 2019 and is presently at No.572, scored her first Wimbledon victory in style, eliminating the 20th seed in the opening round yesterday. Hives now faces Vickery, a 27-year-old American ranked No.244 and with a career-high of No.73.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [1] Katie Volynets (USA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 11, third match

Hon is building nice momentum, with the world No.192 winning 10 of her past 12 matches. However, the 24-year-old from Brisbane, who is looking to advance to the final qualifying round at Wimbledon for a second consecutive year, faces a tough test in the second round. Volynets, a 20-year-old American, is the highest-ranked player in the qualifying competition at world No.116.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ qualifying singles draw

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 15, third match

Fourlis’ growing confidence showed when she saved two match points in her opening round. The 22-year-old, who is ranked at a career-high No.153, has now won 13 of her past 14 matches. Although her second-round opponent Podoroska is currently ranked No.177, the 25-year-old Argentine rose to world No.36 last year and was a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2020.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Mandy Minella (LUX)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 5, fourth match

World No.129 Inglis has matched her career-best result at Wimbledon, advancing to the second round in qualifying for the second year in a row. The 24-year-old from Perth now faces Minella, a mother of two currently ranked No.260 and contesting the final tournament of her career. The 36-year-old from Luxembourg has been ranked as high as world No.66.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, second round, Court 11, fourth match

Sanders, who is ranked No.222 in singles and No.12 in doubles, is aiming to progress to the final qualifying round at Wimbledon for the second year in a row. However, standing in the 27-year-old Australian’s way is world No.123 Bjorklund. The third-seeded Swede, who is the partner of world No.16 Denis Shapovalov, is enjoying a career-best season.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 qualifying day three order of play

