20 June 2022 | Tennis Australia

Alex de Minaur is leading the Aussie charge at Eastbourne this week. The 23-year-old is the defending champion and begins his campaign against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

James Duckworth and John Millman are also competing at the ATP 250 event, earning their place as qualifiers.

The Wimbledon gentlemen’s qualifying singles competition begins in London today, with world No.98 Jason Kubler one of four Australians in action.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Wimbledon qualifying
London, Great Britain		 Grand Slam Grass Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Andrew Harris
Eastbourne
Eastbourne, Great Britain		 ATP 250 Grass Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, John Millman, John Peers, Luke Saville
Mallorca
Mallorca, Spain		 ATP 250 Grass Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden
Arlon Open
Arlon, Belgium		 ITF 25 Clay Tristan Schoolkate
Mungia
Mungia, Spain		 ITF 25 Clay Akira Santillan, James McCabe, Philip Sekulic, James Frawley
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Charlie Camus, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Ethan Cook, Dusan Rsovac, Joshua Charlton
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand		 ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Nikita Volonski, Jordan Smith, Blake Bayldon, Arjun Mehrotra, Hien Pham, Eric Padgham, Sam Oster
Raanana
Raanana, Israel		 ITF 15 Hard Cihan Akay, Timothy Gray
Alkmaar
Alkmaar, Netherlands		 ITF 15 Clay Kody Pearson
Kamen Open
Kamen, Germany		 ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova, Nicholas Jovanovski

Twelve Australian women are contesting Wimbledon qualifying this week, each hoping to earn a coveted main draw spot at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The Wimbledon ladies’ qualifying singles competition begins on Tuesday.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Wimbledon qualifying
London, Great Britain		 Grand Slam Grass Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma, Arina Rodionova, Olivia Gadecki, Jaimee Fourlis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Seone Mendez, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Zoe Hives, Kaylah Mcphee
Eastbourne
Eastbourne, Great Britain		 WTA 500 Grass Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Samantha Stosur, Kimberly Birrell
Prokuplje
Prokuplje, Serbia		 ITF 25 Clay Zara Brankovic
Raanana
Raanana, Israel		 ITF 25 Hard Isabella Bozicevic, Erica Layton
Cantanhede
Cantanhede, Portugal		 ITF 25 Hard Olivia Tjandramulia, Alana Parnaby
Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania		 ITF 15 Clay Angelina Graovac
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Annerly Poulos
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand		 ITF 15 Hard Bianca Compuesto, Ella Simmons, Estelle Najean, Priscilla Stojanovska
Alkmaar
Alkmaar, Netherlands		 ITF 15 Clay Gabriella Da Silva Fick
Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, USA		 ITF 15 Hard Tamara Bajagic, Taylah Lawless, Erin Maguire, Kiah James

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

