Aussies in action: Week of 20 June 2022
Alex de Minaur is aiming to win back-to-back titles at Eastbourne this week.
20 June 2022 | Tennis Australia
Alex de Minaur is leading the Aussie charge at Eastbourne this week. The 23-year-old is the defending champion and begins his campaign against Chile’s Cristian Garin.
James Duckworth and John Millman are also competing at the ATP 250 event, earning their place as qualifiers.
The Wimbledon gentlemen’s qualifying singles competition begins in London today, with world No.98 Jason Kubler one of four Australians in action.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Wimbledon qualifying
London, Great Britain
|Grand Slam
|Grass
|Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Andrew Harris
|Eastbourne
Eastbourne, Great Britain
|ATP 250
|Grass
|Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, John Millman, John Peers, Luke Saville
|Mallorca
Mallorca, Spain
|ATP 250
|Grass
|Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden
|Arlon Open
Arlon, Belgium
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Tristan Schoolkate
|Mungia
Mungia, Spain
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Akira Santillan, James McCabe, Philip Sekulic, James Frawley
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Charlie Camus, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Ethan Cook, Dusan Rsovac, Joshua Charlton
|Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Dayne Kelly, Nikita Volonski, Jordan Smith, Blake Bayldon, Arjun Mehrotra, Hien Pham, Eric Padgham, Sam Oster
|Raanana
Raanana, Israel
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Cihan Akay, Timothy Gray
|Alkmaar
Alkmaar, Netherlands
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Kody Pearson
|Kamen Open
Kamen, Germany
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Matthew Dellavedova, Nicholas Jovanovski
Twelve Australian women are contesting Wimbledon qualifying this week, each hoping to earn a coveted main draw spot at the grass-court Grand Slam.
The Wimbledon ladies’ qualifying singles competition begins on Tuesday.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Wimbledon qualifying
London, Great Britain
|Grand Slam
|Grass
|Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma, Arina Rodionova, Olivia Gadecki, Jaimee Fourlis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Seone Mendez, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Zoe Hives, Kaylah Mcphee
|Eastbourne
Eastbourne, Great Britain
|WTA 500
|Grass
|Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Samantha Stosur, Kimberly Birrell
|Prokuplje
Prokuplje, Serbia
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Zara Brankovic
|Raanana
Raanana, Israel
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Isabella Bozicevic, Erica Layton
|Cantanhede
Cantanhede, Portugal
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Olivia Tjandramulia, Alana Parnaby
|Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Angelina Graovac
|Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Annerly Poulos
|Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Bianca Compuesto, Ella Simmons, Estelle Najean, Priscilla Stojanovska
|Alkmaar
Alkmaar, Netherlands
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Gabriella Da Silva Fick
|Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, USA
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Tamara Bajagic, Taylah Lawless, Erin Maguire, Kiah James
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
