Alex de Minaur is aiming to win back-to-back titles at Eastbourne this week.

20 June 2022 | Tennis Australia

Alex de Minaur is leading the Aussie charge at Eastbourne this week. The 23-year-old is the defending champion and begins his campaign against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

James Duckworth and John Millman are also competing at the ATP 250 event, earning their place as qualifiers.

The Wimbledon gentlemen’s qualifying singles competition begins in London today, with world No.98 Jason Kubler one of four Australians in action.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Wimbledon qualifying

London, Great Britain Grand Slam Grass Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Andrew Harris Eastbourne

Eastbourne, Great Britain ATP 250 Grass Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, John Millman, John Peers, Luke Saville Mallorca

Mallorca, Spain ATP 250 Grass Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden Arlon Open

Arlon, Belgium ITF 25 Clay Tristan Schoolkate Mungia

Mungia, Spain ITF 25 Clay Akira Santillan, James McCabe, Philip Sekulic, James Frawley Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Charlie Camus, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Ethan Cook, Dusan Rsovac, Joshua Charlton Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai, Thailand ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Nikita Volonski, Jordan Smith, Blake Bayldon, Arjun Mehrotra, Hien Pham, Eric Padgham, Sam Oster Raanana

Raanana, Israel ITF 15 Hard Cihan Akay, Timothy Gray Alkmaar

Alkmaar, Netherlands ITF 15 Clay Kody Pearson Kamen Open

Kamen, Germany ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova, Nicholas Jovanovski

Twelve Australian women are contesting Wimbledon qualifying this week, each hoping to earn a coveted main draw spot at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The Wimbledon ladies’ qualifying singles competition begins on Tuesday.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Wimbledon qualifying

London, Great Britain Grand Slam Grass Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma, Arina Rodionova, Olivia Gadecki, Jaimee Fourlis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Seone Mendez, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Zoe Hives, Kaylah Mcphee Eastbourne

Eastbourne, Great Britain WTA 500 Grass Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Samantha Stosur, Kimberly Birrell Prokuplje

Prokuplje, Serbia ITF 25 Clay Zara Brankovic Raanana

Raanana, Israel ITF 25 Hard Isabella Bozicevic, Erica Layton Cantanhede

Cantanhede, Portugal ITF 25 Hard Olivia Tjandramulia, Alana Parnaby Bucharest

Bucharest, Romania ITF 15 Clay Angelina Graovac Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Annerly Poulos Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai, Thailand ITF 15 Hard Bianca Compuesto, Ella Simmons, Estelle Najean, Priscilla Stojanovska Alkmaar

Alkmaar, Netherlands ITF 15 Clay Gabriella Da Silva Fick Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, USA ITF 15 Hard Tamara Bajagic, Taylah Lawless, Erin Maguire, Kiah James

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

