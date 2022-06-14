Aussies in action: Week of 14 June 2022
Alex de Minaur has made a strong start at Queen's Club this week, scoring a top-20 victory in the opening round at the ATP 500 tournament.
Alex de Minaur is leading the Australian charge at Queen’s Club in London this week.
The 23-year-old has made a promising start to his campaign at the ATP 500 grass-court event, beating eighth-seeded American Reilly Opelka in the opening round.
De Minaur’s 6-4 6-4 victory is his third top-20 win this season – and his first-ever recorded on grass.
Australian men feature in 12 professional tournaments this week …
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Queen’s Club
London, Great Britain
|ATP 500
|Grass
|Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, John Peers
|Halle
Halle, Germany
|ATP 500
|Grass
|Nick Kyrgios, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Chris O’Connell
|Ilkley Trophy
Ilkley, Great Britain
|ATP Challenger 125
|Grass
|Jordan Thompson, Rinky Hijikata, John Millman, Jason Kubler, Andrew Harris, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Alexei Popyrin
|Wichita Tennis Open
Wichita, USA
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Dane Sweeny, Matt Hulme
|Martos
Martos, Spain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|James McCabe, Akira Santillan, James Frawley
|Duffel
Duffel, Belgium
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Philip Sekulic
|Skopje
Skopje, North Macedonia
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Brandon Walkin, Mason Naumovski, Matthew Romios, Stefan Vujic, Tom Evans, Andrej Tasev
|Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Dayne Kelly, Nikita Volonski, Blake Bayldon, Jordan Smith, Arjun Mehrotra, Hien Pham
|San Diego
San Diego, USA
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Mitchell Harper
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Joshua Charlton, Matthew Dellavedova, Alexander Crnokrak, James Hartson, Ethan Cook, Dusan Rsovac, Charlie Camus, Tai Sach
|Hai Dang Cup
Tay Ninh, Vietnam
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Thomas Fancutt, Calum Puttergill, Aaron Addison, Ken Cavrak, Jiayang Dong, Winter Meagher, Luke Sorensen, Zac Osborne, Liam Puttergill, David Hough, Sam Ryan Ziegann, Sam Oster, Patrick Fitzgerald
|Raanana
Raanana, Israel
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Timothy Gray, Dwaine Duncan
A strong contingent of Australian women are also in action this week, competing across 12 different professional events.
Daria Saville has posted three consecutive wins at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, earning her place in the draw as a qualifier then defeating world No.22 Jil Teichmann in the opening round.
Saville’s 6-7(2) 7-5 6-2 win against Teichmann is her fourth top-30 victory this season.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Berlin
Berlin, Germany
|WTA 500
|Grass
|Daria Saville, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
|Rothesay Classic
Birmingham, Great Britain
|WTA 250
|Grass
|Sam Stosur, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma
|Veneto Open
Gaiba, Italy
|WTA 125
|Grass
|Olivia Tjandramulia, Monique Adamczak
|Ilkley Trophy
Ilkley, Great Britain
|ITF 100
|Grass
|Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Arina Rodionova, Giorgie Jones, Alexandra Osborne
|Madrid
Madrid, Spain
|ITF 60
|Hard
|Jaimee Fourlis, Ivana Popovic, Alana Parnaby, Zoe Hives
|Denain
Denain, France
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Gabriella Da Silva Fick
|Raanana
Raanana, Israel
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Erica Layton, Isabella Bozicevic
|Sumter
Sumter, USA
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Destanee Aiava
|Santo Domingo
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Madison Frahn
|Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Megan Markov, Annerly Poulos
|Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Bianca Compuesto, Ella Simmons, Estelle Najean
|San Diego
San Diego, USA
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Catherina Aulia, Chelsea Elliott, Kiah James, Erin Maguire, Tamara Bajagic
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
