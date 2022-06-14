Alex de Minaur has made a strong start at Queen's Club this week, scoring a top-20 victory in the opening round at the ATP 500 tournament.

Australia, 14 June 2022 | tennis.com.au

Alex de Minaur is leading the Australian charge at Queen’s Club in London this week.

The 23-year-old has made a promising start to his campaign at the ATP 500 grass-court event, beating eighth-seeded American Reilly Opelka in the opening round.

De Minaur’s 6-4 6-4 victory is his third top-20 win this season – and his first-ever recorded on grass.

Australian men feature in 12 professional tournaments this week …

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Queen’s Club

London, Great Britain ATP 500 Grass Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, John Peers Halle

Halle, Germany ATP 500 Grass Nick Kyrgios, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Chris O’Connell Ilkley Trophy

Ilkley, Great Britain ATP Challenger 125 Grass Jordan Thompson, Rinky Hijikata, John Millman, Jason Kubler, Andrew Harris, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Alexei Popyrin Wichita Tennis Open

Wichita, USA ITF 25 Hard Dane Sweeny, Matt Hulme Martos

Martos, Spain ITF 25 Hard James McCabe, Akira Santillan, James Frawley Duffel

Duffel, Belgium ITF 15 Clay Philip Sekulic Skopje

Skopje, North Macedonia ITF 15 Clay Brandon Walkin, Mason Naumovski, Matthew Romios, Stefan Vujic, Tom Evans, Andrej Tasev Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai, Thailand ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Nikita Volonski, Blake Bayldon, Jordan Smith, Arjun Mehrotra, Hien Pham San Diego

San Diego, USA ITF 15 Hard Mitchell Harper Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Joshua Charlton, Matthew Dellavedova, Alexander Crnokrak, James Hartson, Ethan Cook, Dusan Rsovac, Charlie Camus, Tai Sach Hai Dang Cup

Tay Ninh, Vietnam ITF 15 Hard Thomas Fancutt, Calum Puttergill, Aaron Addison, Ken Cavrak, Jiayang Dong, Winter Meagher, Luke Sorensen, Zac Osborne, Liam Puttergill, David Hough, Sam Ryan Ziegann, Sam Oster, Patrick Fitzgerald Raanana

Raanana, Israel ITF 15 Hard Timothy Gray, Dwaine Duncan

A strong contingent of Australian women are also in action this week, competing across 12 different professional events.

Daria Saville has posted three consecutive wins at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, earning her place in the draw as a qualifier then defeating world No.22 Jil Teichmann in the opening round.

Saville’s 6-7(2) 7-5 6-2 win against Teichmann is her fourth top-30 victory this season.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Berlin

Berlin, Germany WTA 500 Grass Daria Saville, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez Rothesay Classic

Birmingham, Great Britain WTA 250 Grass Sam Stosur, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma Veneto Open

Gaiba, Italy WTA 125 Grass Olivia Tjandramulia, Monique Adamczak Ilkley Trophy

Ilkley, Great Britain ITF 100 Grass Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Arina Rodionova, Giorgie Jones, Alexandra Osborne Madrid

Madrid, Spain ITF 60 Hard Jaimee Fourlis, Ivana Popovic, Alana Parnaby, Zoe Hives Denain

Denain, France ITF 25 Clay Gabriella Da Silva Fick Raanana

Raanana, Israel ITF 25 Hard Erica Layton, Isabella Bozicevic Sumter

Sumter, USA ITF 25 Hard Destanee Aiava Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic ITF 25 Hard Madison Frahn Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Megan Markov, Annerly Poulos Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai, Thailand ITF 15 Hard Bianca Compuesto, Ella Simmons, Estelle Najean San Diego

San Diego, USA ITF 15 Hard Catherina Aulia, Chelsea Elliott, Kiah James, Erin Maguire, Tamara Bajagic

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!