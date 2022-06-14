Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 14 June 2022

Alex de Minaur is leading the Australian charge at Queen’s Club in London this week.

The 23-year-old has made a promising start to his campaign at the ATP 500 grass-court event, beating eighth-seeded American Reilly Opelka in the opening round.

De Minaur’s 6-4 6-4 victory is his third top-20 win this season – and his first-ever recorded on grass.

Australian men feature in 12 professional tournaments this week …

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Queen’s Club
London, Great Britain		 ATP 500 Grass Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, John Peers
Halle
Halle, Germany		 ATP 500 Grass Nick Kyrgios, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Chris O’Connell
Ilkley Trophy
Ilkley, Great Britain		 ATP Challenger 125 Grass Jordan Thompson, Rinky Hijikata, John Millman, Jason Kubler, Andrew Harris, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Alexei Popyrin
Wichita Tennis Open
Wichita, USA		 ITF 25 Hard Dane Sweeny, Matt Hulme
Martos
Martos, Spain		 ITF 25 Hard James McCabe, Akira Santillan, James Frawley
Duffel
Duffel, Belgium		 ITF 15 Clay Philip Sekulic
Skopje
Skopje, North Macedonia		 ITF 15 Clay Brandon Walkin, Mason Naumovski, Matthew Romios, Stefan Vujic, Tom Evans, Andrej Tasev
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand		 ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Nikita Volonski, Blake Bayldon, Jordan Smith, Arjun Mehrotra, Hien Pham
San Diego
San Diego, USA		 ITF 15 Hard Mitchell Harper
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Joshua Charlton, Matthew Dellavedova, Alexander Crnokrak, James Hartson, Ethan Cook, Dusan Rsovac, Charlie Camus, Tai Sach
Hai Dang Cup
Tay Ninh, Vietnam		 ITF 15 Hard Thomas Fancutt, Calum Puttergill, Aaron Addison, Ken Cavrak, Jiayang Dong, Winter Meagher, Luke Sorensen, Zac Osborne, Liam Puttergill, David Hough, Sam Ryan Ziegann, Sam Oster, Patrick Fitzgerald
Raanana
Raanana, Israel		 ITF 15 Hard Timothy Gray, Dwaine Duncan

A strong contingent of Australian women are also in action this week, competing across 12 different professional events.

Daria Saville has posted three consecutive wins at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, earning her place in the draw as a qualifier then defeating world No.22 Jil Teichmann in the opening round.

Saville’s 6-7(2) 7-5 6-2 win against Teichmann is her fourth top-30 victory this season.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Berlin
Berlin, Germany		 WTA 500 Grass Daria Saville, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
Rothesay Classic
Birmingham, Great Britain		 WTA 250 Grass Sam Stosur, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma
Veneto Open
Gaiba, Italy		 WTA 125 Grass Olivia Tjandramulia, Monique Adamczak
Ilkley Trophy
Ilkley, Great Britain		 ITF 100 Grass Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Arina Rodionova, Giorgie Jones, Alexandra Osborne
Madrid
Madrid, Spain		 ITF 60 Hard Jaimee Fourlis, Ivana Popovic, Alana Parnaby, Zoe Hives
Denain
Denain, France		 ITF 25 Clay Gabriella Da Silva Fick
Raanana
Raanana, Israel		 ITF 25 Hard Erica Layton, Isabella Bozicevic
Sumter
Sumter, USA		 ITF 25 Hard Destanee Aiava
Santo Domingo
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic		 ITF 25 Hard Madison Frahn
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Megan Markov, Annerly Poulos
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai, Thailand		 ITF 15 Hard Bianca Compuesto, Ella Simmons, Estelle Najean
San Diego
San Diego, USA		 ITF 15 Hard Catherina Aulia, Chelsea Elliott, Kiah James, Erin Maguire, Tamara Bajagic

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

