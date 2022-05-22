Thanasi Kokkinakis, Astra Sharma and Alexei Popyrin are among five Australians in action on day one at Roland Garros 2022.

Paris, France, 22 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, begins today in Paris.

Five Australians are scheduled to compete on the opening day, with play hitting off from 7pm AEST. Roland Garros is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action:

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Aljaz Bedene (SLO)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 8, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Momentum is on O’Connell’s side in this match-up, with the world No.123 winning 12 of his past 16 matches on clay. This includes a title-winning run at an ATP Challenger in April and scoring a first top-50 win on clay last week. Bedene, a 32-year-old from Slovenia ranked No.175, recently returned to the tour from a seven-month injury lay-off and has scored one win from his past four events.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 men’s singles draw

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Men’s singles, first round, Court Simonne-Mathieu, third match

Popyrin arrives in Paris on a five-match winning streak, following a confidence-boosting title-winning run at an ATP Challenger earlier this month. However, the world No.103 faces a difficult challenge in the opening round. Fognini, a 34-year-old currently ranked No.52, is a former top-10 player and has advanced to the third round at Roland Garros nine times previously.

Head-to-head record: Fognini leads 1-0

Last meeting: Fognini won 6-2 6-4 (Basel, 2019)

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Varvara Gracheva (RUS)

Women’s singles, first round, Court 8, third match

Sharma is making her third Roland Garros main draw appearance. The world No.144 has produced some of her best results on clay, including a quarterfinal run in Rabat last week and is aiming to advance to the second round at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year. Standing in the 26-year-old from Perth’s way is world No.71 Gracheva, a 21-year-old who made the third round in Paris last year.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 women’s singles draw

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 7, fourth match

After advancing to his first tour-level quarterfinal on clay last week in Lyon, world No.85 Kokkinakis carries positive momentum into his third Roland Garros main draw appearance. The 26-year-old South Australian, who last competed in the main draw in 2017, faces Spanish veteran Ramos-Vinolas, a 34-year-old ranked No.42 and a Roland Garros quarterfinalist in 2016.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Denis Kudla (USA)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 13, fourth match

Kubler makes his long-awaited Roland Garros debut in red-hot form. The world No.161 won three qualifying matches to earn his place in the main draw, improving his season record to 14 wins from 18 clay-court matches. The 29-year-old from Queensland faces world No.80 Kudla in the opening round. The 29-year-old American has an 0-4 career record at Roland Garros.

Head-to-head record: Kudla leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kudla won 6-2 6-3 (Surbiton, 2019)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022, day one full order of play

