Paris, France, 19 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Jason Kubler has completed a successful qualifying campaign at Roland Garros 2022.

Celebrating his 29th birthday today, the Queenslander made sure it was memorable by securing his place in the main draw with a 7-5 6-2 victory against Portugal’s Pedro Sousa.

Kubler, who has now won 14 of his past 17 matches on clay, struck 26 winners to Sousa’s 18 in the one-hour and 19-minute final qualifying round battle.

This is the second time the world No.161 has qualified at a major tournament – and the first time he has achieved the feat since Wimbledon 2018.

Kubler has previously made five Grand Slam main draw appearances in his career, with his most recent at Australian Open 2019.

After a horror run with injuries, a long-awaited Roland Garros debut is a welcome reward for perseverance from the former world No.1-ranked junior.

Kubler joins seven other Australians in this year’s Roland Garros men’s singles draw. He will compete alongside compatriots Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Alexei Popyrin and wildcard Chris O’Connell.

Three women – Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma and wildcard Daria Saville – will contest the women’s singles competition. Seone Mendez is also hoping to join them, with the 23-year-old Australian set to play her final qualifying round against Canada’s Rebecca Marino tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Pedro Sousa (POR) 7-5 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

Seone Mendez (AUS) v [9] Rebecca Marino (CAN)

