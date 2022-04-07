Australia's Nick Kyrgios has dispatched world No.34 Tommy Paul in straight sets at an ATP 250 tournament in Houston.

Houston, USA, 7 April 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Houston, USA

Nick Kyrgios has advanced to his first ATP quarterfinal on clay in four years.

The Aussie wildcard continued his impressive resurgence, eliminating seventh-seeded American Tommy Paul in the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Houston today.

Kyrgios powered to a 6-4 6-2 victory, firing 10 aces and needing only 70 minutes to beat the world No.34.

World No.94 Kyrgios proved clutch under pressure, saving all six break points he faced in the match.

First clay-court quarter-final since Houston 2018 😯@NickKyrgios moves past Paul 6-4 6-2 to reach the last eight.#USClay pic.twitter.com/Dn1xS8ioMS — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 6, 2022

Kyrgios is set to face another American, Michael Mmoh, in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old from Canberra, who has now won nine of his past 11 matches, is aiming to advance to his first ATP semifinal on clay since April 2016.

In men’s doubles action, top-seeded Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell took 47 minutes to breeze past American combination Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey. Ebden and Purcell conceded only eight points in total on serve in a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 victory.

While Kyrgios teamed with American Jack Sock to score a first-round win against Sweden’s Andre Goransson and American Nathaniel Lammons, triumphing 7-5 3-6 [10-5].

Aussies in action – Houston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [7] Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4 6-2



Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Steve Johnson (USA)/Sam Querrey (USA) 6-2 6-2

[3] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) 7-5 3-6 [10-5]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Cristian Garin (CHI)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Fernando Romboli (BRA)

[3] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Ivan Sabanov (SRB)/Matej Sabanov (SRB)

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Pablo Cuevas (URU)/Hunter Reese (USA)

Charleston, USA

Ajla Tomljanovic has booked her place in the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Charleston.

The top-ranked Australian woman resumed a rain-interrupted first-round clash with American qualifier Sophie Chang leading 7-5 4-4 and needed only two games today to secure victory.

But in a busy day for Tomljanovic, her tournament ended with a second-round loss to Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Begu denied world No.39 Tomljanovic the opportunity to record her second victory of the day, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-3.

Aussies in action – Charleston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[14] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Sophie Chang (USA) 7-5 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) d [14] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 6-3