Nick Kyrgios has progressed to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Houston, his first on clay in almost three years.

Houston, USA, 6 April 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Contesting his first professional match on clay since May 2019, Kyrgios fought back to defeat American Mackenzie McDonald in three sets.

Kyrgios fired 18 aces in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory against the world No.52.

It is the 26-year-old’s eighth win from his past 10 matches, all of which have been against higher-ranked opponents.

Coming through on the clay 👌 @NickKyrgios wins his first clay-court match since 2019 with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 comeback over McDonald.#USClay pic.twitter.com/iqL3RiJCpD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 5, 2022

The victory propels world No.94 Kyrgios into a second-round showdown with seventh-seeded American Tommy Paul, the world No.34 and Roland Garros 2015 boys’ singles champion.

In other first-round action today, a dominant serving performance helped Jordan Thompson score a 6-3 6-2 victory against Canada’s Steven Diez.

World No.83 Thompson conceded only 10 points on his service games in the 94-minute encounter.

While Uruguay’s Pablos Cuevas ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Max Purcell, scoring a 7-6(7) 6-3 victory.

In men’s doubles competition, Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith eliminated the fourth seeds. The Aussie duo posted a 7-5 2-6 [10-8] victory against Mexico’s Hans Hach Verdugo and American Austin Krajicek.

Aussies in action – Houston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [LL] Steven Diez (CAN) 6-3 6-2

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Pablo Cuevas (URU) d [Q] Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6(7) 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [4] Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Austin Krajicek (USA) 7-5 2-6 [10-8]



COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Cristian Garin (CHI)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [7] Tommy Paul (USA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Steve Johnson (USA)/Sam Querrey (USA)

[3] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v TBC

Charleston, USA

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s new top-ranked woman, was closing in on a first-round victory at a WTA 500 tournament in Charleston.

However, rain forced the match to be rescheduled for tomorrow with Tomljanovic leading American qualifier Sophie Chang 7-5 4-4.

In women’s doubles action, Anastasia Rodionova and Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok lost in three sets to the top-seeded combination of American Caroline Dolehide and China’s Zhang Shuai.

Aussies in action – Charleston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) 6-2 4-6 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[14] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Sophie Chang (USA) 7-5 4-4 to finish



Bogota, Colombia

Australia’s Astra Sharma has lost her opening-round singles match at a WTA 250 tournament in Bogota.

The 2019 finalist was eliminated by Dutch qualifier Suzan Lamens, who scored a 6-4 1-6 6-4 victory in an almost two-hour battle.

Sharma had better luck in doubles, teaming with Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi to record a 7-5 7-5 first-round win against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson and Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Aussies in action – Bogota

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Suzan Lamens (NED) d [7] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4 1-6 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDN) d Rebecca Peterson (SWE)/Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 7-5 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDN) v TBC



