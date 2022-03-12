Australian players John Millman and Alex de Minaur will meet in the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, USA, 12 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers

John Millman has made the most of a lucky loser spot in the Indian Wells men’s singles draw, defeating world No.58 Jan-Lennard Struff in first-round action today.

The 32-year-old Australian, a late addition when Belarusian Ilya Ivashka withdrew from the tournament earlier today, posted a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory against Struff.

It propels world No.77 Millman into a second-round showdown with compatriot and good friend Alex de Minaur.

World No.31 De Minaur, who received a first-round bye, has won all three of their previous tour-level meetings.

Jordan Thompson continued the winning run for Australian players in the Californian desert, scoring a hard-fought victory against Belgium’s David Goffin. The 27-year-old Aussie recorded a 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) first-round win against the former world No.7.

Thompson gallantly recovered from a 4-6 1-3 deficit, charging back to win the two-hour and 44-minute battle and book a second-round meeting with No.33 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios also enjoyed a successful doubles reunion. Contesting their first tournament together since sensationally claiming the Australian Open title in January, the Special K’s posted a 7-5 1-6 [10-2] win against world No.22 Ivan Dodig and world No.41 Marcelo Melo.

In women’s singles action, Romanian Sorana Cirstea ended the winning run of Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. The No.26-seeded Cirstea recorded a 6-4 7-5 victory in their second-round clash.

Tomljanovic is still alive in the doubles draw, where she is teaming up with Greece’s Maria Sakkari. The duo recorded a three-set victory in the opening round today.

Storm Sanders has also started her doubles campaign strongly, scoring a first-round win alongside American partner Caroline Dolehide.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d David Goffin (BEL) 4-6 7-5 7-6(3)

[LL] John Millman (AUS) d Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(6) 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

[26] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 7-5

Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-5 1-6 [10-2]

Women’s doubles, first round

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-1 4-6 [10-7]

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) d Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6 6-4 [10-2]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] John Millman (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [33] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [32] Federico Delbonis (ARG)



Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [9] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

[LL] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [13] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Men’s doubles, first round

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Men’s doubles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Madison Keys (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) v [3] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!