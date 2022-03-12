Millman sets up Indian Wells showdown with De Minaur
Australian players John Millman and Alex de Minaur will meet in the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.
Indian Wells, USA, 12 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers
John Millman has made the most of a lucky loser spot in the Indian Wells men’s singles draw, defeating world No.58 Jan-Lennard Struff in first-round action today.
The 32-year-old Australian, a late addition when Belarusian Ilya Ivashka withdrew from the tournament earlier today, posted a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory against Struff.
It propels world No.77 Millman into a second-round showdown with compatriot and good friend Alex de Minaur.
World No.31 De Minaur, who received a first-round bye, has won all three of their previous tour-level meetings.
Jordan Thompson continued the winning run for Australian players in the Californian desert, scoring a hard-fought victory against Belgium’s David Goffin. The 27-year-old Aussie recorded a 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) first-round win against the former world No.7.
Thompson gallantly recovered from a 4-6 1-3 deficit, charging back to win the two-hour and 44-minute battle and book a second-round meeting with No.33 seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios also enjoyed a successful doubles reunion. Contesting their first tournament together since sensationally claiming the Australian Open title in January, the Special K’s posted a 7-5 1-6 [10-2] win against world No.22 Ivan Dodig and world No.41 Marcelo Melo.
Double Trouble 😈@TKokkinakis/@NickKyrgios continue their winning ways, scooping up a win over Dodig/Melo 7-5, 1-6, 10-2#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/n3jv9HFKWN
— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 12, 2022
In women’s singles action, Romanian Sorana Cirstea ended the winning run of Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. The No.26-seeded Cirstea recorded a 6-4 7-5 victory in their second-round clash.
Tomljanovic is still alive in the doubles draw, where she is teaming up with Greece’s Maria Sakkari. The duo recorded a three-set victory in the opening round today.
Storm Sanders has also started her doubles campaign strongly, scoring a first-round win alongside American partner Caroline Dolehide.
Aussies in action – Indian Wells
TODAY’S RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d David Goffin (BEL) 4-6 7-5 7-6(3)
[LL] John Millman (AUS) d Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(6) 6-4
Women’s singles, second round
[26] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 7-5
Men’s doubles, first round
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-5 1-6 [10-2]
Women’s doubles, first round
[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-1 4-6 [10-7]
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) d Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6 6-4 [10-2]
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] John Millman (AUS)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [33] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [32] Federico Delbonis (ARG)
Women’s singles, second round
[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [9] Ons Jabeur (TUN)
[LL] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [13] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)
Men’s doubles, first round
[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)
Men’s doubles, second round
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)
Women’s doubles, second round
[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Madison Keys (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) v [3] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)
