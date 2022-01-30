Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022 | tennis.com.au

More than four million Australians watched on television last night as Ash Barty claimed the Australian Open women’s singles title, ending a 44-year drought for a local champion.

The 25-year-old’s triumph resonated all around the world too, with countless peers and personalities sharing congratulations on social media.

Australian legend Rod Laver described Barty as “the complete player”:

Australian entertainment icon Kylie Minogue deemed Barty an inspiration:

Television personality and comedian Peter Helliar was impressed:

> READ: Barty joins the Grand Slam greats

Two-time AO champion Victoria Azarenka labelled Barty as “an example”:

Many other peers shared their congratulations, including fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber:

Barty’s semifinal opponent Madison Keys shared well wishes:

As did top-10 foes Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:

AO 2022 quarterfinalist Alize Cornet deemed Barty “the best”:

Barty’s fellow Aussie players, including Ajla Tomljanavic, Lizette Cabrera and Daria Saville, were bursting with pride:

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun! 

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2022 Tennis Australia