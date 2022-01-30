Ash Barty's incredible Australian Open 2022 triumph has made an impact around the world.

More than four million Australians watched on television last night as Ash Barty claimed the Australian Open women’s singles title, ending a 44-year drought for a local champion.

The 25-year-old’s triumph resonated all around the world too, with countless peers and personalities sharing congratulations on social media.

Australian legend Rod Laver described Barty as “the complete player”:

A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @AshBarty and I am so happy for you tonight. There’s nothing like winning at home, congratulations #AO2022 champion, it is wonderful to be here for this moment and to celebrate with Australia. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022

Australian entertainment icon Kylie Minogue deemed Barty an inspiration:

Television personality and comedian Peter Helliar was impressed:

Two-time AO champion Victoria Azarenka labelled Barty as “an example”:

There is just no better tennis player at the moment than @ashbarty Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congrats champ to you and all your team ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 29, 2022

Many other peers shared their congratulations, including fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber:

Huge congrats to my friend @ashbarty 🏆 Amazing performance! Sooo happy to see you with that trophy ❤️#ausopen — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 29, 2022

Ashhhhh!! Always happy to see that big smile when you win. Enjoy every second of this sweet victory at home, you deserve it 🤗🏆#AusOpen @ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 29, 2022

No one deserves it more than @ashbarty 🏆! Congrats for winning this special title at home ☺️🇦🇺 @AustralianOpen https://t.co/xrz7xWNWGH — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 29, 2022

Barty’s semifinal opponent Madison Keys shared well wishes:

So happy for you @ashbarty! Congratulations on winning your home slam. You deserve it 💙🏆 @AustralianOpen — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 29, 2022

As did top-10 foes Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:

👏👏 Congratulations @ashbarty

Mate (am I Aussie now?😎) …what a run, I'm happy for you and your team! — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 29, 2022

Congrats @ashbarty so happy for you champ 🏆 ❤️ This one is very special and you really deserve it 👏👏👏👏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 29, 2022

AO 2022 quarterfinalist Alize Cornet deemed Barty “the best”:

Barty’s fellow Aussie players, including Ajla Tomljanavic, Lizette Cabrera and Daria Saville, were bursting with pride:

Wow @ashbarty 🥺 🙏🏼

You’re really one of a kind ⭐️ — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) January 29, 2022

Goosebumps!! She is the complete player and more importantly an amazing person. The way she handles herself on and off the court is pure class. Congrats Legend such a deserving champion @ashbarty 💛🏆🇦🇺 https://t.co/VY9SgZ6ziD — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) January 29, 2022

how special is this!!!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 29, 2022

