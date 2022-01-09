Australian Storm Sanders has advanced to the final round in women's singles qualifying at the Adelaide International.

Adelaide, Australia, 9 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Sanders is one step closer to earning a main draw singles spot at this week’s Adelaide International WTA 250 tournament.

The 27-year-old Australian scored a hard-fought 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory against former world No.12 Wang Qiang in first-round qualifying action at The Drive today. Sanders battled past the 12th-seeded Chinese player in a two-hour and 12-minute encounter.

Sanders, who will contest the Adelaide International WTA 500 women’s doubles final alongside Ash Barty this evening, was the sole Australian winner today in women’s qualifying singles matches.

World No.132 Sanders now faces Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens, a former world No.13 and Wimbledon 2013 semifinalist, in the final qualifying round.

In men’s qualifying singles action, Luke Saville won an all-Australian battle with Thomas Fancutt 6-4 6-4. It is the 28-year-old South Australian’s first tour-level singles victory since March 2020.

Saville now faces second-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka in the final qualifying round. The world No.81-ranked Japanese player scored a 6-2 6-3 victory against Australian wildcard Aaron Addison today.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) d [12] Wang Qiang (CHN) 3-6 6-4 6-3

[1] Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) d [WC] Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) 6-1 6-0

[6] Lauren Davis (USA) d [WC] Annerly Poulos (AUS) 6-3 6-3

[9] Kristina Kucova (SVK) d [WC] Tina Smith (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[Alt] Luke Saville (AUS) d [WC] Thomas Fancutt (AUS) 6-4 6-4

[1] Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) d [Alt] John-Patrick Smith 6-3 6-4

[2] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) d [WC] Aaron Addison (AUS) 6-2 6-3

[5] Thiago Monteiro (BRA) d [Alt] Harry Bourchier (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Qualifer

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Ana Konjuh (CRO)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[Alt] Luke Saville (AUS) v [2] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

[WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [6] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Qualifer

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Men’s doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Hugo Nys (MON)

[WC] Harry Bourchier (AUS)/Brandon Walkin (AUS) v [WC] Aaron Addison (AUS)/Thomas Fancutt (AUS)

