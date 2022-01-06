Top-seeded duo Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai have advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set.

Melbourne, Australia, 6 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #2

Sam Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai have continued their impressive start to the season, progressing to the doubles semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set without dropping a set.

The top-seeded duo recorded a 7-5 6-2 victory against Australia’s Monique Adamczak and China’s Han Xinyun in quarterfinal action today at Melbourne Park.

The US Open 2021 champions have now won 14 of their past 16 matches together. They are seeking to capture their second title at Melbourne Park, having previously won the Australian Open title in 2019.

Astra Sharma, teaming with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, also scored a doubles win today. They saved a match point in a three-set battle against Romanian Irina Bara and Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze to progress to the quarterfinals.

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #2

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Monique Adamczak (AUS)/Han Xinyun (CHN) 7-5 6-2

[2] Bernarda Pera (USA)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) 6-7(5) 6-4 [10-5]

Women’s doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d Irina Bara (ROU)/Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO) 5-7 6-4 [12-10]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Viktorija Golubic (SUI) v Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[1] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1

Australian wildcards Destanee Aiava and Lizette Cabrera are through to the doubles quarterfinals in the Melbourne Summer Set #1 event.

The duo upset the fourth-seeded combination of Australian Ellen Perez and Belgian Greet Minnen in first-round action at Melbourne Park today, scoring a 6-3 6-4 victory.

It is the first time 21-year-old Aiava has advanced to a WTA-level doubles quarterfinal, while it is an eighth tour quarterfinal appearance for 24-year-old Cabrera.

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d [4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

