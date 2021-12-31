Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia , 31 December 2021

The AO Holiday Program is underway, with tennis clubs across Australia preparing for more than 40,000 kids to hit the courts in the lead-up to Australian Open 2022.

Designed to create all the hype and excitement of a Grand Slam event, more than 275 Tennis Australia Coach Members will deliver the AO Holiday Program across some 450 venues Australia wide.

Presented with AO lanyards and player accreditation, participants will feel just like a pro with autographed balls, AO-themed photo opportunities and Bondi Sands sunscreen.

With recent AusPlay data reporting 1,529,000 Aussies, including 1,227,800 adults and 301,200 children, picking up a racquet throughout the latest reporting period*, tennis is the fastest-growing sport across all ages. Out-performing 15 other activities and sports, including AFL, basketball and soccer, tennis recorded a 37 per cent increase in adult participation, alongside a 29 percent increase in children participating in the sport.

“The AO Holiday Program is a wonderful opportunity to engage with kids, coaches and clubs around the country as we prepare for all the excitement of the 2022 Australian Open,” Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“The latest AusPlay data provides us with a really strong indication as to the health of Aussie tennis and provides us with the perfect platform to engage our grassroots audience further.

“It’s wonderful to think that alongside the professional players preparing for their summer of tennis down under, that we’ve got more than 40,000 kids across the country picking up a racquet, getting on court and getting excited about tennis and the upcoming Australian Open.”

To find your local AO Holiday Program contact your local Tennis Australia Coach Member or see below for a full list of participating coaches and venues:

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
TOWN / SUBURB BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Griffith DB Tennis David Beniamini 0412 623 713
Brindabella CSOT Pty Ltd Mark Walton 0408 486 191
Franklin CSOT Pty Ltd Mark Walton 0408 486 191
Calwell CSOT Pty Ltd Mark Walton 0408 486 191
Parkes Tennis Canberra Robbie Manzano 0423 366 014
Canberra BTC Coaching Jeffrey Gray 0411 041 470
Chisholm Canberra School of Tennis Robert Jamieson 0432 118 204
Westone Creek Canberra School of Tennis Robert Jamieson 0432 118 204
Nichols Canberra School of Tennis Robert Jamieson 0432 118 204
O’Connor Canberra Tennis Academy Andrew Bulley 0418 295 255
Forrest Canberra Tennis Academy Andrew Bulley 0418 295 255

 

NEW SOUTH WALES 
TOWN /
SUBURB 		BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Melba On the Line Tennis Owen Peemoeller 0407 456 293
Empire Bay Peninsula Tennis Mark Rawlingson 0412 834 336
Albury Margaret Court Tennis Academy Phil Shanahan 0421 467 836
Castle Hill Castle Hill Tennis Academy Neil Smith 0415 445 035
Towradgi Fernhill Tennis Jamie William Swindells 0422 826 089
Banora Point No Limits Tennis Coaching Scott Styman 0418 737 644
Glenbrook YT’s Tennis Coaching Jeremy  White 0432 344 785
Epping Paul Toohey’s Tennis Coaching Paul Toohey 0409 987 133
Parkes Helen Magill’s Tennis Helen Magill 0407 253 888
Belrose Evolve Tennis Academy Ryan Maloney 0425 311 603
Collaroy Evolve Tennis Academy Ryan Maloney 0425 311 603
Avalon Evolve Tennis Academy Ryan Maloney 0425 311 603
Cowra Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching Helen Garratt 0407 139 164
Canowindra Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching Helen Garratt 0407 139 164
Gooloogong Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching Helen Garratt 0407 139 164
North Rocks Tennis Advantage Scott Gregson 0414 554 612
North Paramatta Tennis Advantage Scott Gregson 0414 554 612
Gordon Tennis Advantage Scott Gregson 0414 554 612
Cardiff Lake Macquarie Tennis Centre Keith  Williams 0412 157 757
Hughes Rising Star Tennis Academy Frank Calabria 0438 258 624
Bungerndore Rising Star Tennis Academy Frank Calabria 0438 258 624
Braidwood Rising Star Tennis Academy Frank Calabria 0438 258 624
Cremorne Primrose Park Tennis David Chapman 0408 421 325
Batemans Bay Frawley’s Tennis Rob Frawley 0419 407 945
Collaroy Evolve Tennis Academy Scott Fletcher 0408 110 150
Avalon Evolve Tennis Academy Scott Fletcher 0408 110 150
Belrose Evolve Tennis Academy Scott Fletcher 0408 110 150
Moore Park Smart Fit Training Gavin Janit 0431 511 012
Beercroft Jim & Julie Watts Tennis Coaching Jim Watts 0418 867 840
Westleigh Jim & Julie Watts Tennis Coaching Jim Watts 0418 867 840
Paddington Wentworth Tennis Stephen Day 0410 605 926
Yass Spinifex Tennis Scott Eulenstein 0421 016 365
Hume Spinifex Tennis Scott Eulenstein 0421 016 365
Murrumbateman Spinifex Tennis Scott Eulenstein 0421 016 365
Camden 1st Serve Tennis Coaching Laurie Geist 0414 251 408
Picton 1st Serve Tennis Coaching Laurie Geist 0414 251 408
Orange Orange Indoor Tennis Chris Besgrove 0410 324 379
Narrabri Narrabri Tennis Shane Murphy 0405 151 935
Bar Beach Michael Mills Tennis Coaching Michael Tour-Mills 0403 496 466
Mosman Paul’s Tennis Academy Paul McNamara 0404 896 778
Elanora Heights Paul’s Tennis Academy Paul McNamara 0404 896 778
Greystanes Paul’s Tennis Academy Paul McNamara 0404 896 778
Pemulwuy Paul’s Tennis Academy Paul McNamara 0404 896 778
Pendle Hill Paul’s Tennis Academy Paul McNamara 0404 896 778
Prospect Paul’s Tennis Academy Paul McNamara 0404 896 778
Murwillumbah Coast Community Tennis Gemma Eaton 0412 200 923
Richmond Inside The Lines Tennis Gavin Yip 0414 626 009
Cessnock Club Evolve Sonia Close 0408 421 909
North Sydney Craig Christopher Tennis Craig Christopher 0448 054 885
Maroubra Craig Christopher Tennis Craig Christopher 0448 054 885
Randwick Craig Christopher Tennis Craig Christopher 0448 054 885
Tamworth Perform with Power Tennis Academy Mitch Power 0434 211 461
Quirindi Perform with Power Tennis Academy Mitch Power 0434 211 461
Manilla Perform with Power Tennis Academy Mitch Power 0434 211 461
Scone Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports Chris Herden 0400 331 553
Gresford Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports Chris Herden 0400 331 553
Denman Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports Chris Herden 0400 331 553
Casillis Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports Chris Herden 0400 331 553
Leichhardt Leichhardt Tennis Academy Neil Armstrong 0404 845 925
Annandale Leichhardt Tennis Academy Neil Armstrong 0404 845 925
Oxford Falls Scotts Tennis Scott Van West 0488 836 647
Parramatta Scotts Tennis Scott Van West 0488 836 647
Winstion Hills Scotts Tennis Scott Van West 0488 836 647
North Star On Tour Tennis Bianca Nugent 0429 390 701
Bungerndore Rising Star Tennis NSW David Pajaczkowski 0424 295 634
Braidwood Rising Star Tennis NSW David Pajaczkowski 0424 295 634
Northbridge What’s that Racquet Benjamin Jones 0416 854 220
Northbridge Corinne Crouche Michele  Crouche 0412 162 695
Moss Vale Highlands Tennis Sergio Rojas Tessel 0456 111 094
Greystanes Energy Tennis Centre Arvind Gajendran 0469 043 915
Woodcroft Energy Tennis Centre Arvind Gajendran 0469 043 915
Campbell Tennis 360 Dan Fraser 0490 606 984
Terrigal On the Line Tennis Stephanie Bowler 0404 277 462
Kenthurst Peninsula Tennis Oliver Rowston 0430 019 138
Mullumbimby Margaret Court Tennis Academy Justin de Candia 0403 841 241
Byron Bay Castle Hill Tennis Academy Justin de Candia 0403 841 241
Burwood Fernhill Tennis James Murphy 0449 693 745
Red Hill No Limits Tennis Coaching Nelson Parker 0422 809 160
Kaleen YT’s Tennis Coaching Nelson Parker 0422 809 160
Hamilton Paul Toohey’s Tennis Coaching Stephen  O’Malley 0448 859 392
West Wallsend Helen Magill’s Tennis Stephen  O’Malley 0448 859 392
Gordon Evolve Tennis Academy Stephen  Mitterdorfer 0468 455 924
South West Rocks Evolve Tennis Academy Vicki Allman 0425 251 529
Kempsey Evolve Tennis Academy Vicki Allman 0425 251 529
Crescent Head Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching Vicki Allman 0425 251 529
Toongabbie Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching Mark Cowper 0416 012 323
Manly Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching Luke Penning 0405 227 907
Albury Tennis Advantage Brock Dixon 0408 066 506
North Albury Tennis Advantage Brock Dixon 0408 066 506
Walbundrie Tennis Advantage Brock Dixon 0408 066 506
Tweed Heads South Lake Macquarie Tennis Centre Natasha Kersten 0405 327 004

 

QUEENSLAND
TOWN /
SUBURB 		BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Waterford Canterbury Taipans James Rapkins 0433 666 649
Caloundra Elite Tennis International Michael Poulos 0438 960 025
Noosa Heads Noosa Springs Tennis Chris Rolph 0481 796 989
Indooroopilly Ross’ On Court Tennis Ross Smith 0409 285 258
Murrumba Downs Ross’ On Court Tennis Ross Smith 0409 285 258
Indooroopilly Ross’ On Court Tennis Ross Smith 0409 285 258
Murrumba Downs Ross’ On Court Tennis Ross Smith 0409 285 258
North Lakes Matchpoint Tennis Australia Greg Smith 0402 596 026
Kelvin Grove Matchpoint Tennis Australia Greg Smith 0402 596 026
North Ward Baseline Tennis Academy Dan Swords 0417 889 042
Bracken Ridge LifeTime Tennis Gary Stickler 0413 611 861
Wandal Tennis Rockhampton Ltd Glenn Vickery 0431 229 146
Cleveland Adrenalin Tennis Damian  Waddell 0423 331 123
Ashgrove Marist College Ashgrove Andrew Ward 0419 626 792
Albany Creek Woods Tennis Rod Woods 0408 450 019
Salisbury ZTennis John Zelinski 0407 967 187
Mount Gravatt Redlands Tennis Academy Dean Toparis 0438 836 647
Southport / Chirn Park Danielle Thomas Tennis Danielle  Thomas 0488 230 440
Surfers Paradise Danielle Thomas Tennis Danielle  Thomas 0488 230 440
Broadbeach Waters Ace Tennis Academy
Gold Coast		 Rehana Jafarey-Hall 0417 001 643
Cannonvale JJK Tennis Jenny Kirkman 0418 866 808
Beenleigh FPTA Tennis – Beenleigh Tennis Centre Kiel Lindner 0405 453 304
Yarrabilba FPTA Tennis – Beenleigh Tennis Centre Kiel Lindner 0405 453 304
Caloundra Elite Tennis International Matthew Deverson 0407 642 864
Cairns Baseline Tennis Coaching Academy Wayne Fielder 0421 200 160
Bracken Ridge Lifetime Tennis – Brisbane North Matt Limpus 0419 789 953
Ashgrove Lifetime Tennis – Brisbane North Matt Limpus 0419 789 953
Trinity Beach Grit Tennis Frederico Lay 0407 968 578
Clifton Beach Grit Tennis Frederico Lay 0407 968 578
Mount Gravatt Southside Tennis Coaching Georgina Fogarty 0408 912 289
Upper Mount Gravatt Southside Tennis Coaching Georgina Fogarty 0408 912 289
Dutton Park C Tennis Christie Hopgood 0433 674 520
Middle Park C Tennis Christie Hopgood 0433 674 520
Southport Tennis Plus at Queens Park Tennis Centre John Birrell 0409 229 021
Ferny Hills Pure Tennis Ferny Hills Wayne Brumm 0431 753 330
Springfield Central Baseline Tennis Coaching Pty Ltd David Gore 0414 434 485
Springfield Central Baseline Tennis Coaching (BLTC) David Gore 0450 622 307
Springfield Central Baseline Tennis Coaching (BLTC) David Gore 0414 434 485
Coolum Beach Ash Tennis Andrew Ash 0421 391 505
Peregian Springs Ash Tennis Andrew Ash 0421 391 505
Peregian Beach Ash Tennis Andrew Ash 0421 391 505
Edge Hill Tom Horn Tennis Coaching Tom Horn 0474 308 261
Palm Beach Tennis on 11th Paul Hoysted 0417 416 943
Bundaberg Kevin Banner Kevin Banner 0409 520 753
Woongoolba John Banes Tennis Coaching John Banes 0422 848 847
Toowoomba South Qld Tennis Academy Adolfo Garcia 0412 105 303
Warwick Tom Farrell Thomas Farrell 0421 449 257
Helensvale Positive Energy Tennis Club Glen Bowe 0425 809 337
Carrara Positive Energy Tennis Club Glen Bowe 0425 809 337
Tallebudgera Positive Energy Tennis Club Glen Bowe 0425 809 337
Woree Wired Tennis and Fitness Matt McCray 0435 272 101
Woree Wired Tennis and Fitness Matt McCray 0435 272 101
Mitchelton Sunshine Tennis Jesse Parker 0438 725 376
Essendon Catherine O’Dea Tennis Coaching Catherine O’Dea 0419 517 009
Dalby Faultless Tennis Academy Ben Campbell 0414 645 916
Bohle Plains Tennis Blast Tim Robinson 0457 041 074
Redland Bay Bayside Tennis Coaching Tim Low 0408 722 620
Eildon Hill TennisGear Mark Bloomfield 0414 974 236
Milton TennisGear Mark Bloomfield 0414 974 236
Cannon Hill TennisGear Mark Bloomfield 0414 974 236
Geebung TennisGear Mark Bloomfield 0414 974 236
Hamilton TennisGear Mark Bloomfield 0414 974 236
Home Hill PB Tennis NQ Patrea Bojack 0438 821 514
Indooroopilly Ace Tennis Australia Mark  Lewis 0419 436 039
South Brisbane Somerville House Tennis Tyrone Barrett 0433 349 772
Graceville Graceville Tennis Nathaniel Reed 0402 792 537
Sherwood Graceville Tennis Nathaniel Reed 0402 792 537
Forest Glen Sunshine Coast Grammar Tennis Nick Crispin 0432 085 191
Brookfield Brookfield Tennis Centre Roanne Lemmon-Warde 0434 909 392
Buderim Andrew Kratzmann Tennis Academy Andrew Kratzmann 0402 125 746
Ascot RISE Sport Beck Meares 0488 166 162
Moorooka RISE Sport Beck Meares 0488 166 162
Southport RISE Sport Beck Meares 0488 166 162
Yeronga RISE Sport Beck Meares 0488 166 162
Toowoomba Revolution Tennis Academy Clint Beutel 0402 330 540
The Gap Tennis for Kids James Wareham 0432 542 774
Bardon Tennis for Kids James Wareham 0432 542 774
Camp Hill Tennis for Kids James Wareham 0432 542 774
Coorparoo Tennis for Kids James Wareham 0432 542 774
Holland Park Tennis for Kids James Wareham 0432 542 774
Mudgeeraba KO Tennis Coaching Kelvin Orsi 0420 538 217
Mudgeeraba KO Tennis Coaching Kelvin Orsi 0420 538 217
Morningside Morningside TennisGear Diego Diaz 0403 561 166
Gladstone Gladstone Tennis & Squash Joseph Servitillo 0401 717 942
Southport Marine Bailly Marine Bailly 0435 316 865
Thornside Bounce Sports Australia Rob Pentecost 0431 046 127
Kingaham Kilcoy Tennis Jani Kroyherr 0466 687 373
Coorparoo Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
Holland Park Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
Camp Hill Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
Graceville Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
Sherwood Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
Bardon Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
The Gap Tennis For Kids Anthony White 0408 187 741
Mareeba Metamorphosis Coaching Herold Prins 0423 917 503
Port Douglas Metamorphosis Coaching Herold Prins 0423 917 503
Samford Valley Southern Cross Tennis Jessica Catterall 0466 883 899
Capalaba Sheldon Academy of Sport Tennis Jake Alchin 0431 126 664
Tennyson Queensland Tennis Centre Casey Herbohn 0427 620 118
Nerang Platinum Tennis Jonathon Dent 0488 696 939
Wooloowin TennisGear Robyn White 0458 465 053
Morningside TennisGear Robyn White 0458 465 053
Milton TennisGear Robyn White 0458 465 053
Hamilton TennisGear Robyn White 0458 465 053
Nudgee TennisGear Robyn White 0458 465 053
Park Ridge Park Ridge Tennis Paul Caladine 0411 287 081
Beenleigh Beenleigh Tennis & Pickleball Centre & FPTA Tennis AJ (A’LYSSE) Thompson 0405 453 304
East Brisbane Malpass Tennis Ian Malpass 0412 615 117
Wynnum Malpass Tennis Ian Malpass 0412 615 117
Caboolture Malpass Tennis Ian Malpass 0412 615 117
Bribie Island Malpass Tennis Ian Malpass 0412 615 117
Clear Island Waters Surfers Paradise Tennis Club Peta Starr 0411 866 069
Southport Rise Kaden Hensel 0405 388 143
Mount Tamborine The Flying Scotsman Neil Fisher 0405 265 958
Southport NJ Sports Nick Hughes 0413 613 985
Redlynch Ryan Coffey Tennis Ryan Coffey 0447 778 055
Mountain Creek KT Academy Mooloolaba Tennis Club Shane Gordon 0450 508 148
Glenview Mooloolah KT Academy Adon Kronk 0432 829 110
Mooloolaba KT Academy Adon Kronk 0432 829 110
Mountain Creek KT Academy Adon Kronk 0432 829 110
Gladstone KT Academy Adon Kronk 0432 829 110
Eight Mile Plains Isabella Fede Tennis Isabella Fede 0416 171 551
Runaway Bay Pro-One Tennis Academy Natasha Kersten 0405 327 004
Proserpine Torque Tennis Anthony Hunt 0475 073 390
Highland Park KDV Sport Michael Mitchell 0414 464 032

 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 
TOWN / SUBURB BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Woodville South Craig Palfrey Tennis Craig Palfrey 0438 171 183
Naracoorte Mr Tennis Martin Richards 0412 099 030
Broadview Mr Tennis Martin Richards 0412 099 030
Morphett Vale Tennis South Academy Jean Van Rensburg 0478 802 308
Lower Mitcham Helen Rice Tennis School Helen Rice 0417 802 630
Bellevue Heights Helen Rice Tennis School Helen Rice 0417 802 630
Netherby Helen Rice Tennis School Helen Rice 0417 802 630
Pooraka Graham Starkey Tennis Coaching Graham Starkey 0414 457 285
Banksia Park Tea Tree Tennis Jason Todd 0401 559 163
Para Hills Tea Tree Tennis Jason Todd 0401 559 163
Tanunda Tea Tree Tennis Jason Todd 0401 559 163
Highgate Super Tennis Shane stokes 0417 837 911
Magill High Performance Tennis Domenic Marafiote 0412 752 116
Kensington Gardens High Performance Tennis Domenic Marafiote 0412 752 116
Linden Park Countrywide Tennis Coaching GARRY BYRNE 0417 830 764
Beaumont Countrywide Tennis Coaching GARRY BYRNE 0417 830 764
Glenelg East Mark Bowman Tennis Mark Bowman 0416 110 607
Kensington Gardens James Partington Tennis Clinics James Partrington 0414 186 033
Elizabeth TennisGear Mark Bloomfield 0414 974 236
Mount Gambier daves tennis academy dave boyce 0407 573 077
St Peters Todd Perry Tennis Academy Todd Perry 0414 014 566
Rostrevor Todd Perry Tennis Academy Todd Perry 0414 014 566
Prospect TK Tennis Coaching Theadora Kiparoglou 0478 411 589
Flinders Park Top Shot Tennis Caitlin  Heath 0417 822 676
South Brighton Gen Dawson Tennis Genevieve Dawson 0403 932 716
Grange Total Tennis academy Tony Rehn 0406 523 968
Aldgate Total Tennis academy Tony Rehn 0406 523 968
Old Noarlunga Down The Line Tennis Coaching – DTL Tennis Ryan Russell 0421 961 828
Christie Downs Down The Line Tennis Coaching – DTL Tennis Ryan Russell 0421 961 828
Trinity Gardens Anything Tennis Chris Jackson 0433 374 280
West Lakes Shore Western Tennis Academy Shannon Cox 0439 992 557
Playford TennisGear Robyn White 0458 465 053

 

TASMANIA
TOWN / SUBURB BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Hobart Ace Tennis Coaching Tony Blom 0404 128 323
Park Grove Chandler Tennis Chris Chandler 0414 353 060
Launceston Phoebe Davis Coaching Phoebe Davis 0439 746 325
Rosny Park Martin Nidorfer Tennis Coaching Marty Nidorfer 0437 310 504

 

VICTORIA
TOWN/SUBURB BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Broadwater Warrnambool Indoor Tennis Centre Rob Urquhart 0407 305 385
Ringwood Ringwood Central Tennis Academy Maria Vallos 0407 851 979
Hurstbridge Ringwood Central Tennis Academy Maria Vallos 0407 851 979
Ringwood Nicole and Maria’s Tennis Coaching Nicole Vallos 0418 995 779
Hurstbridge Nicole and Maria’s Tennis Coaching Nicole Vallos 0418 995 779
Strathmore Tania Vanstone Tania Vanstone 0404 431 883
Spring Gully Jim Wid Tennis Jim Widdowson 0431 299 930
Strathdale Jim Wid Tennis Jim Widdowson 0431 299 930
Crib Point Courtcraft Coaching Services LES WAUGH 0408 033 808
Bittern Courtcraft Coaching Services LES WAUGH 0408 033 808
Sale Grandslam Fitness Jason Yap 0403 082 388
Macleod Wright Tennis Andrew Wright 0421 064 459
Coburg MatchPlay Tennis Academy Taso Vasiliadis 0414 094 738
Williamstown Williamstown Bayside Tennis John Trickey 0418 566 399
Sunbury David Theuma Tennis Coaching David Theuma 0411 312 744
Drysdale Transition Tennis Jake Dunn 0419 687 180
Plenty Tennis coaching by Laszlo Heczey Laszlo  Heczey 0425 785 792
Diamond Creek Tennis coaching by Laszlo Heczey Laszlo  Heczey 0425 785 792
Wheelers Hill LEEP Tennis Lucy Pearson 0419 396 479
Mount Waverly Danielle Jones Tennis Coaching Danielle  Jones 0408 125 378
 Wantirna Velocity Tennis Gary Leech 0438 018 820
Oakleigh Victorian Tennis Academy Tina Keown 0439 031 046
South Yarra Victorian Tennis Academy Tina Keown 0439 031 046
East Melbourne Victorian Tennis Academy Tina Keown 0439 031 046
Caulfiled North Victorian Tennis Academy Tina Keown 0439 031 046
Brighton East Dendy Park Tennis Academy Dean  Ellis 0419 542 012
Sandringham McKimm Tennis Timothy McKimm 0417 054 901
Ringwood Match point tennis coaching Daniel  Kittelty 0421 498 110
Coburg Elite Tennis Academy Victoria Lynton Joseph 0407 697 941
Tullamarine Elite Tennis Academy Victoria Lynton Joseph 0407 697 941
Fawkner Elite Tennis Academy Victoria Lynton Joseph 0407 697 941
Warrandyte The Tennis Guru Craig Haslam 0488 722 538
Greensborough The Tennis Guru Craig Haslam 0488 722 538
Doncaster Slamin Tennis and Fitness Victoria (Vicky) Lee 0403 129 648
Macleod Slamin Tennis and Fitness Victoria (Vicky) Lee 0403 129 648
Blackburn AC Tennis Andrew Caldwell 0422 208 702
Mickelham Hume Tennis and Community Centre Tim Connelly 0412 697 380
Mt Waverley Vida Tennis Kane Dewhurst 0401 052 636
Mount Waverly Vida Tennis Angelo Giampaolo 0407 477 798
Gisborne Chapman Tennis Coaching Leigh Chapman 0422 225 482
Bright Geoff Hollow – Tennis Coaching Geoff Hollow 0418 269 249
Mount Beauty Geoff Hollow – Tennis Coaching Geoff Hollow 0418 269 249
Highton Any-One for Tennis Raelee Palmer-Morgan 0402 335 764
Bannockburn Who’s for Tennis PAUL ANDERSON 0402 289 341
Epping Vida Tennis Epping Sean Hosemans 0401 627 753
East Malvern Futures Tennis Academy Wesley Horskins 0412 359 711
Elsternwick Futures Tennis Academy Wesley Horskins 0412 359 711
Keilor East Show Court Tennis Doug Hamilton 0438 566 588
Yan Yean Show Court Tennis Doug Hamilton 0438 566 588
Templestowe gptennis.com.au John Hampson 0419 188 908
Bundoora gptennis.com.au John Hampson 0419 188 908
Reservior gptennis.com.au John Hampson 0419 188 908
Yerring gptennis.com.au John Hampson 0419 188 908
Greensborough gptennis.com.au John Hampson 0419 188 908
Ivanhoe gptennis.com.au John Hampson 0419 188 908
Mountain Gate Platinum Tennis Academy Steven Giammarco 0401 478 955
Somerville Platinum Tennis Academy Steven Giammarco 0401 478 955
Rosebud Platinum Tennis Academy Steven Giammarco 0401 478 955
Hastings Platinum Tennis Academy Steven Giammarco 0401 478 955
Safety Beach Platinum Tennis Academy Steven Giammarco 0401 478 955
Balwyn North Fireball Tennis Academy Gareth Constance 0422 270 224
Montmorency Fireball Tennis Academy Gareth Constance 0422 270 224
Lower Plenty Fireball Tennis Academy Gareth Constance 0422 270 224
Macleod Fireball Tennis Academy Gareth Constance 0422 270 224
Caulfiled North Victorian Tennis Academy Richard Foley 0411 805 204
Keysborough Tennis Unlimited Lisa D’Amelio 0419 104 655
Box Hill South Future Demand Tennis Alexei Demajo 0418 369 763
Balwyn Future Demand Tennis Alexei Demajo 0418 369 763
Preston Future Demand Tennis Alexei Demajo 0418 369 763
Epping Topseed Tennis Yvonne  Fantin 0411 443 627
Lalor Topseed Tennis Yvonne  Fantin 0411 443 627
Kingsbury Topseed Tennis Yvonne  Fantin 0411 443 627
Long Beach Tennisxcel Dianne Balestrat 0417 609 331
East Bentleigh IQ Tennis Kim Davis 0412 066 598
Parkdale IQ Tennis Kim Davis 0412 066 598
Greensborough Justin Arnold Tennis Coaching Justin Arnold 0417 191 197
Watsonia Justin Arnold Tennis Coaching Justin Arnold 0417 191 197
Berwick Set 4 Tennis Allison Miller 0408 332 929
Brighton East RM Tennis Regan Morehu 0402 844 272
Brighton Morey Tennis Nik Morey 0417 508 400
Montmorency Nathan Hude Tennis Nathan Hude 0405 516 440
Plenty Nathan Hude Tennis Nathan Hude 0405 516 440
Mill Park Vassallo Tennis Julian  Cree 0477 003 465
Epping Vassallo Tennis Julian  Cree 0477 003 465
Essendon Vida Tennis Essendon Ashleigh Woda 0422 240 269
Surrey Hills Nima Tennis Nima Roshan 0491 063 739
Tourquay Ace Tennis Hervey Bay Luke Harvey 0439 723 832
Malvern Jonny Rowan Tennis Jonathan Rowan 0416 215 479
Essendon Vida Tennis Essendon Nick Opasinov 0411 224 976
South Yarra Fawkner Park Tennis Centre Bronte Goodwin 0423 450 779
Brighton Elsternwick Park Tennis Centre  (EPTC) Matthew Barton 0435 865 006
Bentleigh Victory Tennis Greg Jones 0431 288 352
Euroa Racquet Club Tennis Coaching Kyle  Andrews 0405 208 529
Benalla Racquet Club Tennis Coaching Kyle  Andrews 0405 208 529
Warrnambool Bounce About Tennis Danielle Higgins 0458 926 977
Mailors Flat Bounce About Tennis Danielle Higgins 0458 926 977
Glen Iris Toptenn Tennis Academy Tim Shackleton 0411 299 017
Deepdene Toptenn Tennis Academy Tim Shackleton 0411 299 017
Kew Toptenn Tennis Academy Tim Shackleton 0411 299 017
St Albans DHA Tennis Academy Darren Ha 0422 483 097
Sunshine DHA Tennis Academy Darren Ha 0422 483 097
Kew Vida Tennis Kew Danny Oltvay 0425 791 441
Templestowe GP tennis Jayden Neilson 0438 043 030
Williamstown VIDA Tennis West Andrew Whittington 0419 546 458
Niddrie Funtastic Tennis Jason Mckee 0417 301 882
Glen Waverly Jon’s Tennis Academy Jonathan Herrmann 0402 159 165
Rowville Jon’s Tennis Academy Jonathan Herrmann 0402 159 165
Devon Meadows Jon’s Tennis Academy Jonathan Herrmann 0402 159 165
Bulleen Vida Tennis- Bulleen Blake Poyser 0402 442 414
Baramduda Tennis 11 Brock Dixon 0408 066 506
Aintree In2tennis Luke Hodgkin 0417 507 610
Hidden Valley JN Tennis Coaching Jessica Norris 0408 162 774
Heidleberg GP Tennis John Paci 0433 514 441
Bundoora GP Tennis John Paci 0433 514 441
Keon Park GP Tennis John Paci 0433 514 441
Eltham GP Tennis John Paci 0433 514 441
Parkdale ML Tennis Michael Logarzo 0431 407 294
Hawksburn ML Tennis Michael Logarzo 0431 407 294
Seaspray Bionic Tennis Coaching Nicole  Bauer 0409 692 852
Longford Bionic Tennis Coaching Nicole  Bauer 0409 692 852
Stratford Bionic Tennis Coaching Nicole  Bauer 0409 692 852

 

WESTERN AUSTRALIA
TOWN/SUBURB BUSINESS CONTACT PHONE
Duncraig Instyle Tennis Richard 0433 777 195
Brentwood Tennis Excellence Dan 0408 197 750
Melville Tennis Excellence Dan 0408 197 750
Wembley Downs Tennis Excellence Dan 0408 197 750
Bunbury Tennis Excellence Dan 0408 197 750
Dunsbrough Tennis Excellence Dan 0408 197 750
Nedlands Tennis HQ Warren 0411 159 395
Bunbury Tennis Excellence Bunbury Andrew 0419 913 294
Dunsbrough Tennis Excellence Bunbury Andrew 0419 913 294
Dalkeith MastaStroke Tennis System Matt 0407 983 045
Safety Bay New Zone Tennis Heiner 0457 524 903
Mosman Park Aspire Tennis Professionals Sam 0438 842 123
Menora The Tennis Pro Ian 0432 432 097
Bull Creek Perth Performance Tennis Eddy 0434 930 147
Warwick Next Step Tennis Academy Ashley 0413 030 031
Bayswater Tiny Tots Tennis Anthony 0400 643 355
Kalamunda Tiny Tots Tennis Anthony 0400 643 355
Canning Vale Tiny Tots Tennis Anthony 0400 643 355
Morely Tiny Tots Tennis Anthony 0400 643 355
Geraldton Dynamic Tennis Coaching Natalie 0413 345 657
Cottesloe Tennis Approach Callum 0413 978 511
Thornlie Top Shot Tennis Darren 0412 497 778
Roleystone Top Shot Tennis Darren 0412 497 778
Byford Top Shot Tennis Darren 0412 497 778
Bicton Marshalls Tennis Academy Scott Marshall 0411 102 755
Leederville Tennis Lessons Perth Peter  Gerrans 0417 935 659
Morely Tennis Lessons Perth Peter  Gerrans 0417 935 659
Rockingham Tennis Lessons Perth Peter  Gerrans 0417 935 659
Mandurah Tennis Lessons Perth Peter  Gerrans 0417 935 659
Maylands MVP Tennis Academy Travis Weir 0410 391 275
Shenton Park Tennis Factory Matt Bull 0405 415 401
East Fremantle Tennis Factory Matt Bull 0405 415 401
City Beach Coastal Tennis Nick Kirkbride 0419 923 495
Eleebana Cagney Tennis Academy Derek Cagney 0477 703 230
Lakelands Cagney Tennis Academy Derek Cagney 0477 703 230
Fletcher Cagney Tennis Academy Derek Cagney 0477 703 230
Perth Tennis Central Ben McLaughlin 0408 360 557
East Victoria Park ABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICES William Enrique Becerra Suarez 0424 777 242
The Vines ABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICES William Enrique Becerra Suarez 0424 777 242
Kelmscott ABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICES William Enrique Becerra Suarez 0424 777 242
Riverton Lobo Tennis Laercio Lobo 0432 096 621
Brentwood Tennis Excellence Matteo Menna 0467 634 120
Peppermint Grove Prime Tennis Richard Sansom 0405 407 390
Swanbourne Prime Tennis Richard Sansom 0405 407 390
Lesmurdie Moore Tennis Coaching Shaun Moore 0404 197 798
High Wycombe Moore Tennis Coaching Shaun Moore 0404 197 798
Innaloo Tiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West Coast Benjamin  Cribb 0410 909 822
Carine Tiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West Coast Benjamin  Cribb 0410 909 822
Floreat Tiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West Coast Benjamin  Cribb 0410 909 822
North Beach Europe Tennis Academy Philipp  Lamprecht 0416 389 270
Floreat Justin Manaf Justin  Manaf 0435 360 842
Busselton Tennissouthwest Calum  Macaulay 0400 486 640
North Perth Playtennis Rhys McDougall 0401 873 440
Inglewood Playtennis Rhys McDougall 0401 873 440

*AusPlay is a large scale national population tracking survey funded and led by Sport Australia. AusPlay data included is from the most recent release for the 12 months ending June 2021.

