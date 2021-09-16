What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

New York, USA, 16 September 2021 | tennis.com.au

What a week it has been in Australian tennis …

Dylan Alcott created history, becoming the first man to complete a Golden Slam:

Wow – Golden Slam officially complete. I cannot believe it. We did it. We actually did it! pic.twitter.com/pncMvs8tgc — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) September 12, 2021

Sam Stosur won her second US Open women’s doubles title – an incredible 16 years after claiming her first:

Stosur’s accomplishment left many of her peers in awe, including Ash Barty and Ellen Perez:

Samantha Stosur. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 12, 2021

Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph also resonated with many Aussie players, including Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Lizette Cabrera and Nick Kyrgios:

Emma has won a 15k, 25k and now a grand slam…. Who even needs the in between 😂 what she has achieved is actually insane I hope you all know — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 11, 2021

Wow @EmmaRaducanu no words 🔥🔥🔥 — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) September 11, 2021

What a final!! @EmmaRaducanu is a 🌟!!! Heart goes out to @leylahfernandez as well. Crazy stuff!! #USOpen — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) September 11, 2021

😳👏 both players amazing effort 👏😳 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 11, 2021

Elsewhere in New York, Ajla Tomljanovic served up a stylish look at the Met Gala:

Max Purcell travelled to his next tournament with many happy memories:

While Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez departed the Big Apple with new Olympic tattoos:

Back in Melbourne, Daria Gavrilova is keeping her social media followers entertained. She tried to emulate Daniil Medvedev’s US Open triumph:

Would not recommend this celebration. pic.twitter.com/rdUhiXmGaD — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 13, 2021

And got a little creative:

There is plenty of tennis action happening as well.

Jaimee Fourlis is competing in Spain:

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been grinding in France:

And Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if emotions hit me when I’m getting announced.” @NickKyrgios #LaverCup Team World pic.twitter.com/24BrabsgDW — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 15, 2021

