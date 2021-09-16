Social round-up: A grand week in Australian tennis
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
New York, USA, 16 September 2021 | tennis.com.au
What a week it has been in Australian tennis …
Dylan Alcott created history, becoming the first man to complete a Golden Slam:
Wow – Golden Slam officially complete.
I cannot believe it. We did it. We actually did it! pic.twitter.com/pncMvs8tgc
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) September 12, 2021
Where dreams are made of 🗽 ✨#GoAussies | @DylanAlcott pic.twitter.com/89z70tvXLy
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 14, 2021
Sam Stosur won her second US Open women’s doubles title – an incredible 16 years after claiming her first:
Reunited 🤩 🏆#USOpen | @bambamsam30 pic.twitter.com/DNdLJIPqOq
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 15, 2021
Stosur’s accomplishment left many of her peers in awe, including Ash Barty and Ellen Perez:
You beauty!!!! https://t.co/mxtuLLZqI0
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) September 12, 2021
Samantha Stosur. That’s it. That’s the tweet.
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 12, 2021
Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph also resonated with many Aussie players, including Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Lizette Cabrera and Nick Kyrgios:
Emma has won a 15k, 25k and now a grand slam…. Who even needs the in between 😂 what she has achieved is actually insane I hope you all know
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 11, 2021
Wow @EmmaRaducanu no words 🔥🔥🔥
— Priscilla hon (@pribo98) September 11, 2021
What a final!! @EmmaRaducanu is a 🌟!!! Heart goes out to @leylahfernandez as well. Crazy stuff!! #USOpen
— Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) September 11, 2021
😳👏 both players amazing effort 👏😳
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 11, 2021
Elsewhere in New York, Ajla Tomljanovic served up a stylish look at the Met Gala:
Max Purcell travelled to his next tournament with many happy memories:
While Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez departed the Big Apple with new Olympic tattoos:
Back in Melbourne, Daria Gavrilova is keeping her social media followers entertained. She tried to emulate Daniil Medvedev’s US Open triumph:
Would not recommend this celebration. pic.twitter.com/rdUhiXmGaD
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 13, 2021
And got a little creative:
Met Gala 2021! pic.twitter.com/QaNYsmtxnu
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 14, 2021
There is plenty of tennis action happening as well.
Jaimee Fourlis is competing in Spain:
💥💥💥
🇦🇺 @jaimeef17 | #BBVAOpenVal pic.twitter.com/CVNw2GZms4
— BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia (@BBVAopenVal) September 13, 2021
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been grinding in France:
And Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup:
“I wouldn’t be surprised if emotions hit me when I’m getting announced.” @NickKyrgios #LaverCup Team World pic.twitter.com/24BrabsgDW
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 15, 2021
