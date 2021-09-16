Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

New York, USA, 16 September 2021 | tennis.com.au

What a week it has been in Australian tennis …

Dylan Alcott created history, becoming the first man to complete a Golden Slam:

Sam Stosur won her second US Open women’s doubles title – an incredible 16 years after claiming her first:

Stosur’s accomplishment left many of her peers in awe, including Ash Barty and Ellen Perez:

Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph also resonated with many Aussie players, including Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Lizette Cabrera and Nick Kyrgios:

Elsewhere in New York, Ajla Tomljanovic served up a stylish look at the Met Gala:

Max Purcell travelled to his next tournament with many happy memories:

While Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez departed the Big Apple with new Olympic tattoos:

Back in Melbourne, Daria Gavrilova is keeping her social media followers entertained. She tried to emulate Daniil Medvedev’s US Open triumph:

And got a little creative:

There is plenty of tennis action happening as well.

Jaimee Fourlis is competing in Spain:

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been grinding in France:

And Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup:

> RANKING MOVERS: Aussies on the rise

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2021 Tennis Australia