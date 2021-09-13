With a third quad wheelchair singles title secured at the US Open, world No.1 Dylan Alcott also makes history as the first man in tennis to win a Golden Slam.

13 September 2021 | Tennis Australia

If Dylan Alcott has played his last match at the US Open, the world No.1 has finished on the ultimate high note.

With a straight-sets win over Dutch teenager Niels Vink in today’s quad wheelchair singles final, Alcott became the first man in tennis history to claim a Golden Slam.

The Australian added to victories this year at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Last weekend, he also claimed a second consecutive gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“I can’t believe I just won the Golden Slam,” said an emotional Alcott as he was presented with the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

History. Made. 🤩@DylanAlcott’s singles quad victory at the #USOpen makes him the first man ever to clinch four Grand Slam titles and a Paralympic Gold in a calendar year You’ve done Australia so proud, Dylan 💙 pic.twitter.com/I0z2bKmqkM — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 12, 2021

After a two-and-a-half hour semifinal win over Vink at the Paralympics, Alcott experienced an easier day in the US Open final.

He required an hour and 15 minutes to defeat the US Open debutante and paid a fitting tribute to the 18-year-old’s rapid rise in professional tennis.

“You’re a really good tennis player but you’re an even better person,” said Alcott of Vink, who combined with countryman Sam Schroder to defeat Alcott and Davidson in yesterday’s doubles final.

“Without you out here dominating, I don’t think I would have pushed myself so hard – so I really appreciate our friendship and our competitiveness and you’re probably going to win 10 US Opens.”

It was a second US Open singles title for Alcott, also a winner at the 2015 and 2018 tournaments.

It was also a 15th Grand Slam singles title in total for the world No.1, who admitted that retirement is edging ever closer.

“I feel honoured and privileged to be out here on this court and I’m going to be up front – I don’t know if I’ll be back here, so I really appreciate everything.”

He especially appreciated that one of the biggest matches of his tennis career was contested on Louis Armstrong Stadium, underlining the impressive profile of wheelchair tennis.

“(It is) changing my life, changing Niels life but hopefully changing the lives of millions of people with disability around the world that they can see themselves on the big stage doing what they love,” said Alcott.

The world No.1, who has played a major part in that progress, appreciates the significance on many levels.

“I used to hate myself so much, I hated my disability. I didn’t even want to be here anymore,” he commented.

“Then I found tennis and it changed and saved my life.

“And now I’ve become the only male ever, in any form of tennis, to win the Golden Slam, which is pretty cool.”

Alcott added to a special day for Australian tennis, with Sam Stosur securing a fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ten years after defeating Serena Williams to win a Grand Slam singles title, the 37-year-old achieved doubles success alongside Chinese partner Zhang Shuai.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Niels Vink (NED) 7-5 6-2

Women’s doubles, final

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [11] Cori Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA) 6-3 3-6 6-3