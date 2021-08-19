Social round-up: Aussie stars working up a sweat
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 19 August 2021 | tennis.com.au
We begin this week’s social round-up with Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios, who have been working up a sweat on the practice court in Florida:
Seone Mendez is in career-best form – and doing it in style too. The 22-year-old recently made her first tour-level quarterfinal and has improved her ranking to a new high of world No.224:
Luke Saville is at a new career-high ranking too, rising to world No.27 after reaching the Canadian Open doubles quarterfinals:
> READ: Saville, Duckworth set new career-high rankings
Storm Sanders and Max Purcell are excited to receive US Open wildcards:
So stoked 🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/1kCbmcnzN0
— Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) August 18, 2021
❤️ thank you https://t.co/KWkj0nGEXn
— Max Purcell (@MaxPurcell98) August 18, 2021
Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott is counting down to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:
ONE. WEEK. TO. GO
Cannot wait to pull on the green and gold again. Will do my best to make you all proud 💚💛 #tokyo2020 @paralympics @ausparalympics pic.twitter.com/yTOSNzoWka
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 17, 2021
A disappointed Priscilla Hon shared an injury update:
Todd Woodbridge is keeping busy in another Melbourne lockdown:
Officially 200 days in #lockdown in #Melbourne! Hate to admit it but I really have learnt to enjoy vacuuming the house! The #dyson is the best investment we’ve made in the past 18 months…
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 18, 2021
And ICYMI, Nick Kyrgios made a cameo appearance on #TheVoiceAU this week. But it was his older sister, Halimah, who stole the spotlight:
Halimah Kyrgios takes on a huge Tina Arena song and absolutely aces it! 👏 #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/e58i4UoEfo
— The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) August 15, 2021
"I missed it" @NickKyrgios drops in just in time for Halimah's performance. 😄 #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/FsKPRbBW5y
— The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) August 15, 2021
How good are you @halimahkyrgios you have our vote at the Woodbridge household, loved it #TheVoiceAU
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 15, 2021
