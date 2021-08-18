James Duckworth makes his top-70 debut in this week's rankings, rising 16 places to a new career-high of world No.69.

Australia, 18 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

James Duckworth is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, rising 16 spots to a career-high of world No.69 after reaching the third round at the Canadian Open.

The 29-year-old’s previous best ranking was world No.71, achieved in February 2020.

Duckworth is now the No.4-ranked Australian man, overtaking both Alexei Popyrin and Nick Kyrgios this week.

Kyrgios has fallen outside the world’s top 80 and is currently at his lowest ranking since June 2014.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 0 John Millman No.44 -1 Jordan Thompson No.62 +1 James Duckworth No.69 +16 Alexei Popyrin No.74 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.81 -1 Christopher O’Connell No.133 -11 Alex Bolt No.145 -1 Marc Polmans No.151 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.190 -7

Men’s doubles

Luke Saville is at a new career-high of world No.27 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 27-year-old Saville rises three places this week after reaching the quarterfinals at last week’s Canadian Open.

Blake Ellis is the biggest mover of the week, with the 22-year-old improving 105 spots to world No.750 after winning an ITF Futures title in Tunisia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.25 0 Luke Saville No.27 +3 Max Purcell No.40 0 Alex de Minaur No.67 0 Matthew Ebden No.72 0 John-Patrick Smith No.73 +1 Matt Reid No.87 0 Marc Polmans No.97 0 Jordan Thompson No.207 +1 John Millman No.223 +3

Note: The WTA Tour are yet to release updated women’s singles and doubles rankings this week due to a technical issue.

