Ranking movers: Duckworth sets new career-high
James Duckworth makes his top-70 debut in this week's rankings, rising 16 places to a new career-high of world No.69.
Australia, 18 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers
James Duckworth is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, rising 16 spots to a career-high of world No.69 after reaching the third round at the Canadian Open.
The 29-year-old’s previous best ranking was world No.71, achieved in February 2020.
Duckworth is now the No.4-ranked Australian man, overtaking both Alexei Popyrin and Nick Kyrgios this week.
Kyrgios has fallen outside the world’s top 80 and is currently at his lowest ranking since June 2014.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.18
|0
|John Millman
|No.44
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.62
|+1
|James Duckworth
|No.69
|+16
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.74
|-1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.81
|-1
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.133
|-11
|Alex Bolt
|No.145
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.151
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.190
|-7
Luke Saville is at a new career-high of world No.27 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 27-year-old Saville rises three places this week after reaching the quarterfinals at last week’s Canadian Open.
Blake Ellis is the biggest mover of the week, with the 22-year-old improving 105 spots to world No.750 after winning an ITF Futures title in Tunisia.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.25
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.27
|+3
|Max Purcell
|No.40
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.67
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.72
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.73
|+1
|Matt Reid
|No.87
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.97
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.207
|+1
|John Millman
|No.223
|+3
Note: The WTA Tour are yet to release updated women’s singles and doubles rankings this week due to a technical issue.
