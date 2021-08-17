Perez and Peschke score Cincinnati win
Australian Ellen Perez and Czech Kveta Peschke have continued their impressive form to reach the second round in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati, USA, 17 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have advanced to the second round in the Western & Southern Open women’s doubles draw.
The duo scored a 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6] victory against seventh-seeded sisters Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei, winning a hard-fought battle in one hour and 52 minutes.
It is the only completed match featuring an Australian player so far on a rain-interrupted day in Cincinnati.
Two Australians – John Millman and Max Purcell – were scheduled to compete today, but have withdrawn from the tournament.
Millman cited a foot injury as the reason for his withdrawal from his first-round singles match against German Jan-Lennard Struff, while Purcell was unable to compete in doubles due to personal reasons.
Alex de Minaur is hoping to get on court later today, weather permitting, for his first-round singles clash with Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic.
Aussies in action – Cincinnati
RESULTS
Women’s doubles, first round
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d [7] Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6]
COMING UP
Women’s singles, first round
[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Women’s singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Heather Watson (GBR)
Men’s singles, first round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
Women’s doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)
Women’s doubles, second round
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC
Men’s doubles, first round
[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)
Men’s doubles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC