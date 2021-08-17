Australian Ellen Perez and Czech Kveta Peschke have continued their impressive form to reach the second round in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati, USA, 17 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have advanced to the second round in the Western & Southern Open women’s doubles draw.

The duo scored a 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6] victory against seventh-seeded sisters Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei, winning a hard-fought battle in one hour and 52 minutes.

It is the only completed match featuring an Australian player so far on a rain-interrupted day in Cincinnati.

Two Australians – John Millman and Max Purcell – were scheduled to compete today, but have withdrawn from the tournament.

Millman cited a foot injury as the reason for his withdrawal from his first-round singles match against German Jan-Lennard Struff, while Purcell was unable to compete in doubles due to personal reasons.

Alex de Minaur is hoping to get on court later today, weather permitting, for his first-round singles clash with Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic.

Aussies in action – Cincinnati

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d [7] Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) 2-6 7-6(1) [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Heather Watson (GBR)



Men’s singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men’s doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC