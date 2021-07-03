A record-equalling five Australians have progressed to the third round in singles at Wimbledon 2021 - and all of them are in action on an exciting day six.

London, UK, 3 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Five Australians have advanced to the third round in singles at Wimbledon this year, matching the best effort for the nation from the past 30 years.

Not since 1989 have more Australians progressed this far in the singles draws at the All England Club.

Three Australians – Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth and Ajla Tomljanovic – are enjoying career-best runs, while Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios are looking to build on their already impressive records at the prestigious grass-court tournament.

How many will progress to the fourth round? We’ll find out on an exciting day six …

Aussies in action:

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

Gentlemen’s singles, third round, Court 14, first match (from 8pm AEST)

It’s been a memorable tournament for 27-year-old Thompson, recording two of his biggest Grand Slam wins to progress to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time. The world No.78, who is aiming to advance to a major fourth round for the second time, now faces Ivashka, a 27-year-old from Belarus enjoying his own career-best Grand Slam run. The No.79-ranked Ivashka, who like Thompson had never won a Wimbledon main draw match before this week, has won eight of his past 10 matches on grass.

Head-to-head record: Thompson leads 1-0

Last meeting: Thompson won 5-7 6-3 7-6(5) (Anning, April 2017)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2021 gentlemen’s singles draw

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Ladies’ singles, third round, Court 15, first match (from 8pm AEST)

This is 28-year-old Tomljanovic’s best Grand Slam result in seven years. The world No.75 is now attempting to reach a major fourth round for the second time in her career and for the first time since Roland Garros 2014. Standing in her way is world No.34 Ostapenko, a 24-year-old Latvian who won Roland Garros in 2017 and was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2018. The big-hitting Ostapenko is on a seven-match winning streak, having recently won her fourth career title at Eastbourne.

Head-to-head record: Ostapenko leads 1-0

Last meeting: Ostapenko won 6-2 7-6(3) (Rome, May 2021)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2021 ladies’ singles draw

James Duckworth (AUS) v [23] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Gentlemen’s singles, third round, Court 17, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Perseverance has paid off for 29-year-old Duckworth, who will contest the third round at a major tournament for the first time in his career. This is his 25th Grand Slam appearance and the first time in six years he has won a main draw match at Wimbledon. The world No.91, who has recovered from eight surgery setbacks in the past five years, faces 26-year-old Italian Sonego. The in-form world No.27 is also enjoying a career-best Wimbledon run, following a finals appearance last week in Eastbourne.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2021 day six order of play

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [16] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Gentlemen’s singles, third round, No.1 Court, second match

Making his fifth appearance in the third round at Wimbledon, 26-year-old Kyrgios is relishing the opportunity. “I just don’t put that much pressure on myself any more,” the world No.60 explained. “I’m okay with just enjoying myself, putting on a show.” Expect high-quality tennis when he faces world No.19 Auger-Aliassime, a promising 20-year-old Canadian who last month scored a grass-court win against Roger Federer. Kyrgios is aiming to make the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time since 2016.

Head-to-head record: Auger-Aliassime leads 1-0

Last meeting: Auger-Aliassime won 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 7-5 (Queen’s, June 2019)

> READ: Kyrgios teams with Venus Williams to score mixed doubles win

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Ladies’ singles, third round, Centre Court, third match

World No.1 Barty is trying to match her career-best result at Wimbledon and reach the fourth round for a second time. She plays world No.64 Siniakova, who is currently ranked No.2 in doubles. “It’s certainly nice now to have another opportunity here in the third round at Wimbledon,” said Barty. “I’m looking forward to another challenge of playing Katerina. It’s a tough one.” Although this is their first singles meeting, Barty is familiar with the 25-year-old Czech as they have previously played in doubles.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> TV GUIDE: Where to watch Wimbledon 2021