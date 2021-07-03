Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career with a spirited three-set win over Jelena Ostapenko.

London, UK, 3 July 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Ajla Tomljanovic’s career-best Wimbledon continues, the Australian securing her place in the final 16 with a come-from-behind win over Jelena Ostapenko.

Combining a steely resolve with careful aggression, Tomljanovic claimed the 4-6 6-4 6-2 win over Ostapenko – who as world No.34 is ranked 41 places higher – in just under two hours.

The match appeared set for a far different course early on, when the big-hitting Ostapenko broke the Tomljanovic serve in the opening game. The Australian recovered from a second break of serve before Ostapenko secured the rain-interrupted opener in 33 minutes.

She was equally authoritative as she opened the second set with another break of serve, but while her fearless winners had earlier delivered winners, the Latvian became increasingly error prone as the Australian opponent pressured. A composed Tomljanovic levelled for 2-2 and with her confidence growing, claimed the set in 40 minutes.

After finally wrestling momentum in her favour, Tomljanovic was leading 4-0 lead in the final set when Ostapenko left the court for medical treatment. Furious at the interruption, the 28-year-old dropped serve on resumption.

The glitch proved temporary, the Australian channelling her frustration into impressive groundstrokes. She finally securing victory after an Ostapenko error in an extended rally.

It followed Tomljanovic’s three-set win over the higher-ranked Alize Cornet in the second round, and ended Ostapenko’s run of seven straight match wins. The Latvian claimed a fourth career title in Eastbourne last week and was a semifinalist at 2018 Wimbledon.

Tomljanovic will prepare for a fourth-round meeting with Emma Radacunu – an 18-year-old Brit, who has capitalised superbly on her wildcard entry with a trio of straight-sets match wins – knowing the value of persistence.

Marking only the second time that she’s progressed beyond the second round at a major, Tomljanovic has equalled her career-best Grand Slam result of a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros seven years ago.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Ladies’ singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 4-6 6-4 6-2

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Ilya Ivashka (BLR) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 6-4 6-4

[23] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [16] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)