Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic is through to the second round in the ladies' singles draw at Wimbledon 2021.

London, UK, 30 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has matched her career-best result at Wimbledon, reaching the second round for the third time.

The 28-year-old Australian recorded a 6-2 7-6(5) victory against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in first-round action today.

Tomljanovic declared she was striking the ball better than ever on the eve of the tournament, which she impressively demonstrated to defeat world No.118 Minnen in straight sets.

She hit 21 winners and committed only 16 unforced errors (compared to 29 from Minnen) in the one-hour and 46-minute match.

It is Tomljanovic’s third Grand Slam singles match win this year, the most she has recorded in a season since 2015.

The world No.75, who was named in the Australian Olympic Games team this week, is now aiming to advance to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since Roland Garros in 2014.

Tomljanovic, who previously also made the second round at the All England Club in 2015 and 2019, faces Alize Cornet next. The No.58-ranked Frenchwoman eliminated fifth seed Bianca Andreescu in the opening round.

Australia’s Astra Sharma was a late addition to the ladies’ singles draw, scoring a lucky loser place when Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic withdrew from the tournament earlier today.

But the 25-year-old was unable to take advantage of the opportunity, losing a hard-fought three-set battle against Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-2 7-6(5)

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) d [LL] Astra Sharma (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-4

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) d Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4 6-4 6-1

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [12] Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-6(6) 7-6(3) 2-6 2-6 6-2

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 9-7

Kei Nishikori (JPN) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 6-4 6-4

[13] Gael Monfils (FRA) d [Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 4-6 6-2 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, first round

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Sam Querrey (USA)

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [29] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v [17] Cristian Garin (CHI)

