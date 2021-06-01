A determined Alex de Minaur starts his fifth Roland Garros main draw campaign with a straight-sets win.

1 June 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Alex de Minaur has progressed safely into the second round of Roland Garros, matching his previous-best performance at the clay-court Slam.

The 22-year-old took two hours and 28 minutes to overcome 78th-ranked Italian Stefano Travaglia 6-2 6-4 7-6(4).

De Minaur needed his trademark determination to manage his 29-year-old opponent – after securing a double break of serve to take the first set in 37 minutes, the Australian saved six break points in the second game of the second set.

While De Minaur managed that challenge to gain a two-set advantage, it was a testing third set for the No.21 seed.

Travaglia clawed back a break of serve to force it to a tiebreak, where De Minaur was at last able to gain the upper hand.

Closing out victory by forcing a Travaglia error, the Australian set a second-round meeting with Marco Cecchinato.

Victory over the world No.83 Italian would mark a career-best performance for Australia’s top-ranked male.

De Minaur, who is contesting the Roland Garros main draw for a fifth time, is yet to progress beyond the tournament’s second round.

He was the second Australian to advance on third-day action in Paris, with Astra Sharma also achieving a straight-sets win.

Fellow Australians Ash Barty, Alexei Popyrin and James Duckworth also play first-round matches at Roland Garros today.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) d [Q] Irina Bara (ROU) 7-6(5) 6-2

Men’s singles, first round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4)



COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [31] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [25] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

Men’s singles, second round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS ) v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros men’s singles draw

