Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic begins her Roland Garros 2021 campaign with a straight-sets win against Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova.

Paris, France, 30 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a winning start to her Roland Garros campaign.

The world No.76 moved into the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory against Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova in Paris today.

It was a confident performance from Tomljanovic, whose controlled aggression helped her race to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and immediately heap the pressure on her No.159-ranked opponent.

The second set was tighter, but Tomljanovic showed her fighting spirit to close out victory in 101 minutes.

The impressive first-round victory snaps a five-match losing streak in Paris for 28-year-old Tomljanovic, which stretches back to a second-round loss in 2015. All of those losses have been against top-20 seeded opponents. But Tomljanovic made the most of a kinder draw this year, firing 17 winners to outplay Kozlova.

The No.2-ranked Australian woman has now won 10 of her past 15 matches on clay and will enter a second-round clash against either No.31-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or American Christina McHale with growing self-belief.

Tomjlanovic is the only Australian in action on day one in Paris. Nine more Aussies – three women and six men – will play their first-round singles matches over the following two days.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-2 6-4



COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [Q] Irina Bara (ROU)

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [14] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [31] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) or Christina McHale (USA)

Men’s singles, first round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

John Millman (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Tommy Paul (USA)

