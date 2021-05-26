Australians Marc Polmans and Ellen Perez are through to the final qualifying round in Paris.

Paris, France, 26 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Marc Polmans and Ellen Perez are both one win away from qualifying at Roland Garros.

Polmans scored a 6-1 6-3 victory against 16-year-old French wildcard Arthur Fils in Paris. The 24-year-old from Melbourne lost only 12 points on serve in the 77-minute second-round clash.

Fils, who defeated Australia’s Bernard Tomic in the opening round, finished the match with 43 unforced errors compared to Polmans’ seven.

The world No.149-ranked Polmans now plays No.14 seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the final qualifying round. Zapata Miralles, the world No.128, won their only previous meeting in three close sets in 2019.

Polmans is aiming to qualify in Paris for a first time. After losing in the final qualifying round last year, he received a lucky loser spot in the main draw.

Perez has continued her impressive Roland Garros singles debut, hitting 48 winners to beat former world No.26 Alexandra Dulgheru in a three-set second-round battle.

The 25-year-old from New South Wales blitzed through the opening set, but was forced to dig deep after losing the second.

Perez held her nerve to close out a 6-0 4-6 7-6(2) victory after two hours and 37 minutes on court.

World No.239-ranked Perez, who is aiming to qualify at a major for a first time, faces No.17 seed Greet Minnen of Belgium for a place in the main draw.

Australians Aleksandar Vukic and Storm Sanders play their second-round matches in Paris later this evening.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s singles qualifying, second round

[31] Marc Polmans (AUS) d [WC] Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-1 6-3

Women’s singles qualifying, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS) d Alexandra Dulgheru (ROU) 6-0 4-6 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Women’s singles qualifying, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS) v Cagla Buyukakcay (TUR)

Women’s singles qualifying, final round

Ellen Perez (AUS) v [17] Greet Minnen (BEL)

> VIEW: Roland Garros women’s singles qualifying draw

Men’s singles qualifying, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Viktor Troicki (SRB)

Men’s singles qualifying, final round

[31] Marc Polmans (AUS) v [14] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

> VIEW: Roland Garros men’s singles qualifying draw