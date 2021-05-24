Ranking movers: Kokkinakis continues to rise
Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has improved his ranking 18 spots this week after winning an ATP Challenger title in Italy.
Melbourne, Australia, 24 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers
After his title-winning run at an ATP Challenger, Thanasi Kokkinakis is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
The newly-crowned Biella champion improves 18 spots to No.180, overtaking Alex Bolt to become the ninth highest-ranked Australian man. It is also the 25-year-old’s highest ranking since October 2019.
Kokkinakis, who is returning from a challenging stretch with injury and illness, started this year ranked No.266.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.22
|0
|John Millman
|No.43
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.56
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.62
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.64
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.99
|-1
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.129
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.149
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.180
|+18
|Alex Bolt
|No.195
|-1
Ellen Perez is the only woman in the Australian top 10 to rise in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.
Perez, who is one of 12 Australians contesting Roland Garros qualifying this week, improves one spot to world No.239.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.76
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.124
|-8
|Sam Stosur
|No.133
|-7
|Maddison Inglis
|No.135
|-1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.150
|-1
|Storm Sanders
|No.161
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.162
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.169
|-2
|Ellen Perez
|No.239
|+1
John Peers claimed his 24th career ATP doubles title in Geneva last week, helping him improve one spot to world No.25 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
John-Patrick Smith is the biggest mover of the week. The 32-year-old rises three spots to No.70 after reaching his third ATP-level semifinal of the season in Lyon, overtaking partner Matt Ebden to become the fifth highest-ranked Aussie man.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.25
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.35
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.48
|-1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.64
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.70
|+3
|Matthew Ebden
|No.71
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.99
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.117
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.217
|0
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.222
|0
Ash Barty remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.28
|-1
|Ellen Perez
|No.49
|-3
|Storm Sanders
|No.62
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.63
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.73
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.110
|0
|Monique Adamczak
|No.122
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.126
|-2
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.179
|+1
|Alison Bai
|No.180
|+4
