Paris, France, 24 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Action at Roland Garros begins in Paris tonight, where we have a strong group of contenders in the women’s singles qualifying draw. There are six Aussies in the field, the largest representation we’ve had in qualifying since 1992.

Introducing our Aussie hopes …

Lizette Cabrera, 23, Queensland

Cabrera is competing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2018, when she made the second round in qualifying. Returning to tour after a three-month training block in Brisbane, the No.150-ranked Cabrera is aiming to qualify to earn a main draw debut. She faces No.32 seed Wang Xiyu in the opening round. It is Cabrera’s first career meeting against the 20-year-old Chinese player, who is a former world No.1 junior.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (1-2 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying second round (2018)

Storm Sanders, 26, Western Australia

It has been seven years since Sanders last competed in singles at Roland Garros. The 26-year-old has stormed back up the rankings this year – from No.283 in January, she is now at a career-high of No.161. With a season record of 12-7, which includes three top-100 wins, the left-hander returns to Paris with confidence. Sanders’ first-round opponent is world No.136 Katarzyna Kawa of Poland, the No.24 seed who is currently on a nine-match losing streak.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying first round (2014)

Priscilla Hon, 23, Queensland

Hon lists clay as her favourite surface and proved she’s a threat with a second-round run at Roland Garros in 2019, where as a wildcard she pushed world No.14 Madison Keys to three sets. The world No.162 is returning from a hip injury and playing her first tour-level event since March 2020. She meets American Francesca Di Lorenzo in the first round. It is Hon’s first career meeting against the left-handed world No.160.

Roland Garros career record: 1-1 (0-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Second round (2019)

Arina Rodionova, 31, Victoria

Making her eighth Roland Garros appearance, Rodionova is aiming to qualify in Paris for a first time. The world No.169, who made her only main draw appearance as a wildcard in 2016, has twice reached the second round in qualifying, including at last year’s tournament. Rodionova has drawn India’s Ankita Raina in her first match, a 28-year-old ranked No.182 who she has only previously played against in doubles.

Roland Garros career record: 0-1 (2-6 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying second round (2010, 2020)

Ellen Perez, 25, New South Wales

Already a top 50-ranked doubles player, Perez is hoping to improve her current singles ranking of world No.239. The 25-year-old is making her singles debut at Roland Garros and aiming to qualify for a major for the first time. Russian Vitalia Diatchenko is her first-round opponent. It will be Perez’s first meeting against the experienced 30-year-old world No.154.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Making debut

[WC] Olivia Gadecki, 19, Queensland

A stunning upset of world No.4 Sofia Kenin at the Melbourne Summer Series in February proved Gadecki is one to watch. The world No.518, who is a wildcard entry, has built a 21-9 win-loss record this season and won her first professional singles title on clay at an ITF tournament in Turkey in April. She has been drawn against world No.172 Anastasia Gasanova, a 22-year-old Russian.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Making debut

