Australia, 20 May 2021 | tennis.com.au

Ever wondered what life is like on the road for a professional tennis player?

John Millman has shared his experiences of travelling on tour in a pandemic, revealing how the Aussies are sticking together to lift each other’s spirits:

Now onto the rest of this week’s social round-up …

Luke Saville and Max Purcell have reunited on the doubles court:

Ash Barty is maintaining perspective after her injury-forced exit in Rome:

Ellen Perez was all smiles while exploring in Rome:

Storm Sanders is Europe bound:

Priscilla Hon is heading to Paris too, ready to make her long-awaited return from a hip injury:

Still recovering from Achilles surgery, Daria Gavrilova found time for a photoshoot in her hometown of Melbourne:

Nick Kyrgios is now a character from The Simpsons, thanks to some creative fan art:

And finally, retired champion Casey Dellacqua has been deservedly recognised on a Walk of Fame where she grew up in Western Australia:

