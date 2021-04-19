Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 19 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Astra Sharma is now the third highest-ranked Australian woman.

The 25-year-old improves 45 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, skyrocketing to No.120 following her title-winning run in Charleston. Sharma, who was the No.7-ranked Australian woman, leapfrogs peers Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon in this week’s rankings.

Storm Sanders continues her impressive rise too, improving four places to a career-high No.166 and moving into the Australian No.8 position after qualifying in Charleston last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Ash Barty No.1 0
Ajla Tomljanovic No.77 0
Astra Sharma No.120 +45
Sam Stosur No.126 -2
Maddison Inglis No.133 -5
Lizette Cabrera No.146 +1
Priscilla Hon No.159 +1
Storm Sanders No.166 +4
Arina Rodionova No.168 -2
Ellen Perez No.237 +1
Men’s singles

Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves four spots to world No.79 after reaching the Monte-Carlo second round last week as a qualifier.

Jordan Thompson and John Millman have also made ranking gains after winning matches in Monte-Carlo. While Bernard Tomic (currently ranked No.210) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (No.215) are both edging closer to a return to the Australian top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Alex de Minaur No.25 0
John Millman No.43 +1
Nick Kyrgios No.55 +2
Jordan Thompson No.59 +4
Alexei Popyrin No.79 +4
James Duckworth No.101 -3
Christopher O’Connell No.128 -3
Marc Polmans No.148 +1
Alex Bolt No.189 -3
Aleksandar Vukic No.199 +1
Women’s doubles

After a finals appearance in Charleston, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders have made small ranking rises in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 25-year-old Perez improves one spot to world No.49, while 26-year-old Sanders moves up four places to No.63 – one shy of matching her career-high ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Ash Barty No.23 0
Ellen Perez No.49 +1
Sam Stosur No.52 0
Storm Sanders No.63 +4
Arina Rodionova No.72 0
Monique Adamczak No.105 -2
Ajla Tomljanovic No.111 -2
Astra Sharma No.125 -7
Alison Bai No.174 +1
Jaimee Fourlis No.178 +1
Men’s doubles

Luke Saville is at a career-high No.34 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places after making his debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
John Peers No.28 0
Luke Saville No.34 +2
Max Purcell No.44 0
Alex de Minaur No.67 -1
John-Patrick Smith No.72 -2
Matthew Ebden No.75 -1
Matt Reid No.97 0
Marc Polmans No.133 -2
Scott Puodziunas No.209 +2
James Duckworth No.219 -1

> READ: De Minaur, Barty headline Aussies in action this week

