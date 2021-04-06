Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders record straight-sets victories to progress to the second round of the Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

Charleston, USA, 6 April 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Ajla Tomljanovic took little more than an hour to secure a second-round appearance at the Volvo Car Open, recording a 6-3 6-0 victory over Christina McHale.

Storm Sanders also progressed at the WTA 500 tournament in Charleston, with a 6-2 6-4 win over Asia Muhammad.

In a dominant performance, Tomljanovic faced only two break points and dropped serve just once against McHale.

Main draw is underway 💪@Ajlatom notches the first win of the day with a 6-3 6-0 win over McHale…#VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/VE96j1AJJl — Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 5, 2021

The world No.78 claimed the last seven games of the match to set up a meeting with No.17 seed Marie Bouzkova.

Contesting a sixth tournament for the season, Tomljanovic is aiming to record back-to-back victories for a first time in 2021.

The 27-year-old’s standout performance so far this year is the Australian Open, where she pushed world No.2 Simona Halep the full three-set distance in the second round.

Sanders required an hour and 22 minutes to move past fellow qualifier Muhammad and faces third seed Petra Kvitova next.

Storming into R2 🌀 🇦🇺 @stormsanders94 powers past fellow qualifier Muhammad 6-2 6-4… She’s rewarded with a marquee match against 3rd seed Petra Kvitova tomorrow!#VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/sDDzVOTII7 — Volvo Car Open (@VolvoCarOpen) April 5, 2021

Results:

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Christina McHale (USA) 6-3 6-0

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) d[ Q] Asia Muhammed (USA) 6-2 6-4

Coming up:

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Misaki Doi (JPN)

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [17] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Nicole Melichar( USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) 3-6 6-1 [10-4