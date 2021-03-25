Social round-up: Pets and locker room chat
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 25 March 2021 | tennis.com.au
This week’s social round-up begins with some updates on exactly where some of our top-ranked players are …
Alex de Minaur is leading the Aussie charge at the Miami Open:
Ellen Perez is in Miami too:
Matt Ebden is taking a break in Dubai:
👋 hi from us (…could get use to this 🏖🏝☀️🤷♂️) #dubai🇦🇪 #mydubai #dubailife #vacation #rest #recovery #travel #homeawayfromhome #covid #quarantine pic.twitter.com/geSmbIrcJl
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) March 20, 2021
new sport 🎣🐟 .. technique needs work though? #sport #fishing #beach #ocean #sea #boat #boats #boatlife #dubai🇦🇪 #mydubai #fish #burjalarab #travel #australia #tennis #technique #sun #summer pic.twitter.com/oqoL2RQlMh
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) March 24, 2021
Back home in Australia, an injured Priscilla Hon is missing overseas travel:
Max Purcell is in the middle of a training block in Sydney. He is also spending time with his pet rabbit and has started his own YouTube channel:
Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova is getting creative on TikTok as she recovers from Achilles surgery in Melbourne:
Season 1. Ep. 2 pic.twitter.com/ccV6sMCQUF
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) March 20, 2021
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) March 24, 2021
