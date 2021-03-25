What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 25 March 2021 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with some updates on exactly where some of our top-ranked players are …

Alex de Minaur is leading the Aussie charge at the Miami Open:

Ellen Perez is in Miami too:

Matt Ebden is taking a break in Dubai:

Back home in Australia, an injured Priscilla Hon is missing overseas travel:

Max Purcell is in the middle of a training block in Sydney. He is also spending time with his pet rabbit and has started his own YouTube channel:

Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova is getting creative on TikTok as she recovers from Achilles surgery in Melbourne:

