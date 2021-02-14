Kimberly Birrell is among the Aussies winner on day two of the Phillip Island Trophy at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia , 14 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian women continue to impress at this week’s Phillip Island Trophy, with both Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic progressing to the second round.

The Phillip Island Trophy is a WTA 250 tournament, which is being played concurrently with the Australian Open at Melbourne Park this week.

Birrell scored her first tour-level win since Australian Open 2019, eliminating 15th-seeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet today in the opening round of the Melbourne Summer Series event.

The 6-2 7-5 victory over the world No.54 is the fifth top-100 win of Birrell’s career. It is also the 22-year-old’s first win in a comeback from elbow surgery, which sidelined her for 20 months.

Birrell, who made her return earlier this month and is contesting only her third tournament since Wimbledon 2019, plays world No.181 Indian qualifier Ankita Raina in the second round.

Tomljanovic proved too strong for fellow Australian Lizette Cabrera, winning their opening-round clash in straight sets.

The world No.72 was forced to fight hard to earn a second-round showdown with No.7 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Tomljanovic was broken when serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set – she recovered though, winning the next game to close out victory after one hour and 28 minutes on court.

PHILLIP ISLAND TROPHY

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [15] Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2 7-5

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

Vera Lapko (BLR)/Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) 6-0 6-4

Petra Martic (CRO)/Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) d [WC] Alexandra Osborne (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)



Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [1] Sofia Kenin (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [7] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Ankita Raina (IND)

Women’s doubles, first round

Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)/Anastasia Potapova (AUS)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

[WC] Gabriela Da Silva-Fick (AUS)/Pranjala Yadlapalli (IND) v [8] Misaki Doi (JPN)/Nao Hibino (JPN)