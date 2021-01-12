As we approach the final round of Australian Open 2021 qualifying, there are still several Aussie players in contention to earn a main draw place.

12 January 2021 | Leigh Rogers

It has been a tough start for Aussie players so far on day three of Australian Open 2021 qualifying – but the news is not all bad.

Although Ellen Perez, Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler have lost their second-round matches, Dane Sweeny has advanced to the final qualifying round.

Sweeny, a 19-year-old wildcard, received a walkover in his second-round match against fourth-seeded American Denis Kudla. It means the world No.794 is now only one win away from securing a coveted main draw place in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year.

“I’d be over the moon,” says Sweeny of what qualifying for the Australian Open would mean to him.

His opponent in the final round is Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky, who posted a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against Kubler today.

At least one more Australian is guaranteed to join Sweeny in the final qualifying round, with Bernard Tomic playing Tristan Schoolkate in an all-Australian second-round showdown today in Doha.

John-Patrick Smith, Andrew Harris, Max Purcell and Olivia Gadecki are also looking to keep their qualifying dreams alive too when they take to the court later today.

Australian Open 2021 qualifying – day three results

Men’s singles, second round – Doha

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) d [4] Denis Kudla (USA) walkover

[11] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) d [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4

Women’s singles, second round – Dubai

Varvara Lepchenko (USA) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-4 2-6 6-3



