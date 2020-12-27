As 2020 draws to a close, we take a look at the top-ranked Australian players who set new career-high rankings in the past year.

Australia, 27 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers

There were many challenges for Australia’s top-ranked players in 2020, with limited competitive opportunities due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this did not stop many from achieving new ranking highs.

Five Australian men set new personal highs in the ATP Tour singles rankings, led by the resilient James Duckworth who rose to world No.71 in February after advancing to a first tour-level semifinal.

Men’s singles Player Career-high ranking Achieved James Duckworth No.71 February Christopher O’Connell No.111 September Marc Polmans No.116 October Aleksandar Vukic No.183 October Max Purcell No.204 February

READ: Alex de Minaur ends 2020 as Australia’s top-ranked man

Consistent improvement from Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera saw both rewarded with new ranking bests early in the season.

Women’s singles Player Career-high ranking Achieved Maddison Inglis No.112 March Lizette Cabrera No.119 February

Luke Saville and Max Purcell made an incredible start to the season, winning the doubles title at the Canberra ATP Challenger and then advancing to the Australian Open final as a wildcard pairing. They proved it was no fluke run, posting consistent results at tour-level to establish their place in the world’s top 40.

Alex de Minaur made his top-100 debut in doubles, rising as high as world No.58. His season highlight was winning the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 title with Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Men’s doubles Player Career-high ranking Achieved Luke Saville No.37 February Max Purcell No.38 November Alex de Minaur No.58 October Scott Puodziunas No.171 January James Duckworth No.185 February

Seven Australian women set new career-high doubles rankings inside the world’s top 250.

Ellen Perez made her top-40 debut in August, while Storm Sanders peaked at No.62 in September.

Women’s doubles Player Career-high ranking Achieved Ellen Perez No.40 August Storm Sanders No.62 September Astra Sharma No.107 November Alison Bai No.125 January Jaimee Fourlis No.138 March Maddison Inglis No.177 February Kaylah McPhee No.228 February

> READ: Ash Barty finishes 2020 as world No.1