UTR Pro Tennis Series: Bozovic leads top-performing women
Winning six UTR Pro Tennis Series titles over the past six months, Alexandra Bozovic leads the list of the series' best-performing women.
Australia, 23 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers
Alexandra Bozovic was a standout performer during this year’s UTR Pro Tennis Series.
The 21-year-old from Sydney won six titles during the series, which was played across Australia over the past six months.
Women’s events were held in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, providing an opportunity for professional athletes to play matches and earn prize money during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Bozovic won five of her titles in Pool A competitions. This included victory in Brisbane on Saturday, where Bozovic recorded a 6-3 6-1 win against Destanee Aiava in the final.
A total of 10 women won Pool A titles across the series.
|TITLES – POOL A
|Player
|Titles won
|Alexandra Bozovic
|5
|Lizette Cabrera
|4
|Olivia Gadecki
|4
|Destanee Aiava
|3
|Ellen Perez
|3
|Daria Gavrilova
|2
|Maddison Inglis
|2
|Abbie Myers
|1
|Annerly Poulos
|1
|Storm Sanders
|1
Bozovic won the most matches of all 58 women who competed in the series. She won 25 of her 31 Pool A matches, and recorded a further three wins in Pool B.
Olivia Gadecki, an 18-year-old from the Gold Coast, recorded the second highest number of Pool A match wins. She won a total of 22 – which included a 15-match winning streak between August and November.
Gadecki also notably improved her Universal Tennis Rating, improving from 10.77 at the start of the series to her current rating of 11.35.
> Learn more about Universal Tennis Ratings
|MATCH WINS – POOL A
|Player
|Wins
|Losses
|Alexandra Bozovic
|25
|6
|Olivia Gadecki
|22
|10
|Maddison Inglis
|20
|6
|Lizette Cabrera
|19
|5
|Destanee Aiava
|16
|3
|Abbie Myers
|14
|14
|Lisa Mays
|14
|16
|Ellen Perez
|13
|5
|Daria Gavrilova
|9
|1
|Storm Sanders
|9
|3
Daria Gavrilova had the best winning percentage of all Pool A competitors, winning 90 per cent of the matches she contested.
The former world No.20, who competed in three Melbourne events in November and December, won two titles.
|WINNING PERCENTAGE – POOL A
|Player
|Winning percentage
|Daria Gavrilova
|90%
|Destanee Aiava
|84%
|Alexandra Bozovic
|80%
|Lizette Cabrera
|79%
|Maddison Inglis
|76%
Annerly Poulos, a 17-year-old from Canberra, won three titles across the series. This included two Pool B titles, the most of any competitors.
|TITLES – POOL B
|Player
|Titles won
|Annerly Poulos
|2
|Alexandra Bozovic
|1
|Renee McBryde
|1
|Alicia Smith
|1
|Grace Schumacher
|1
|Lara Walker
|1
Poulos also recorded the most Pool B wins, finishing the series with 15 victories from 18 matches.
|MATCH WINS – POOL B
|Player
|Wins
|Losses
|Annerly Poulos
|15
|3
|Lara Walker
|13
|5
|Sara Nayar
|13
|8
|Grace Schumacher
|8
|4
|Renee McBryde
|6
|6
Female players shared a total of $417,700 in prize money across the UTR Pro Tennis Series, with 16 women earning more than $10,000 each.
Bozovic topped the prize money leaderboard, winning $31,025 from her 34 matches.
|PRIZE MONEY WON
|Player
|Total
|Alexandra Bozovic
|$31,025
|Olivia Gadecki
|$27,250
|Maddison Inglis
|$22,800
|Abbie Myers
|$22,000
|Lizette Cabrera
|$21,700
|Lisa Mays
|$21,100
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|$19,550
|Destanee Aiava
|$17,550
|Ellen Perez
|$16,900
|Annerly Poulos
|$15,650
> UTR Pro Tennis Series: Rinky Hijikata the top-performing man
Everyone has a Universal Tennis Rating. Visit MyUTR.com to claim yours!