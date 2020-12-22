With the UTR Pro Tennis Series finished for 2020, we take a look at who have been the best performers in the men's competition over the past six months.

Australia, 22 December 2020 | Leigh Rogers

The UTR Pro Tennis Series, which began in late June, provided an opportunity for Australian players to compete in 2020.

The series was played across five Australian cities – Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. As well as offering $976,000 in prize money, it provided valuable match play amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. In total, there were 1,096 matches played across 73 events.

Rinky Hijikata, a 19-year-old from Sydney who had planned to spend 2020 playing college tennis in America, was a standout performer in the men’s competitions.

There were 15 men who won Pool A titles throughout the series. Hijikata, who was named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2019 Australian Tennis Awards, led the title count with five.

TITLES – POOL A Player Titles won Rinky Hijikata 5 Alexander Crnokrak 2 Thanasi Kokkinakis 2 Jason Kubler 2 Max Purcell 2 Tristan Schoolkate 2 Dane Sweeny 2 Li Tu 2 Aleksandar Vukic 2 Harry Bourchier 1 Blake Ellis 1 Kody Pearson 1 Marc Polmans 1 Akira Santillan 1 John-Patrick Smith 1

Hijikata won 33 of the 41 Pool A matches he contested in the series and enjoyed a 20-match winning streak between August and December.

Dane Sweeny, a 19-year-old from Queensland, recorded the second most victories with 25.

MATCH WINS – POOL A Player Wins Losses Rinky Hijikata 33 8 Dane Sweeny 25 20 Kody Pearson 20 9 Alexander Crnokrak 19 14 Benard Nkomba 18 23 Maverick Banes 18 26 John-Patrick Smith 15 5 Moerani Bouzige 14 18 Tom Fancutt 13 14 Calum Puttergill 13 22

Two men – Thanasi Kokkinakis and Marc Polmans – went undefeated.

Kokkinakis won the two Melbourne events he contested, winning all eight matches he played in November.

Polmans claimed the inaugural Melbourne title in late June, winning four matches before travelling overseas to compete on the resumed ATP Tour.

WINNING PERCENTAGE – POOL A Player Winning percentage Thanasi Kokkinakis 100% Marc Polmans 100% Jason Kubler 91% Aleksandar Vukic 90% Bernard Tomic 87% Li Tu 85%

Li Tu, a 24-year-old from Adelaide who runs his own coaching business, proved one of the biggest surprises of the series.

Tu won 28 of the 30 matches he played across the series, claiming four Pool B and two Pool A titles. After beginning the series with a Universal Tennis Rating of 12.74, Tu’s rating has improved to 13.38.

TITLES – POOL B Player Titles won Li Tu 4 Scott Jones 2 Nathan Boniel 1 Jeremy Jin 1 Arjun Mehrotra 1 John Peers 1 Scott Puodziunas 1 Calum Puttergill 1 Edward Winter 1

Edward Winter, a 16-year-old from South Australia, won the most Pool B matches in total.

Tu was unbeaten in the 16 Pool B matches he contested, while Western Australia’s Scott Jones won 11 of his 12 matches.

MATCH WINS – POOL B Player Wins Losses Edward Winter 18 10 Li Tu 16 0 Scott Puodziunas 14 7 Chen Dong 13 12 Scott Jones 11 1

A total of 105 men contested the UTR Pro Tennis Series, sharing a prize money pool of $558,400. There were 18 men who collected more than $10,000 each.

Hijikata won the most prize money of all competitors with $30,100.

PRIZE MONEY WON Player Total prize money Rinky Hijikata $30,100 Dane Sweeny $24,150 Maverick Banes $22,950 Benard Nkomba $21,800 Calum Puttergill $19,950 Alexander Crnokrak $18,400 Kody Pearson $18,350 Moerani Bouzige $18,100 Li Tu $17,825 Jake Delaney $14,875

