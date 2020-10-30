Luke Saville and Max Purcell progress to their second ATP semifinal in as many weeks.

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 30 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australian duo Luke Saville and Max Purcell have advanced to the Astana Open doubles semifinals.

The second seeds recorded a 6-3 7-5 win against Brit Luke Bambridge and Indian Divij Sharan in the quarterfinals.

It is the second week in a row that the Australian Open 2020 finalists have made an ATP Tour semifinal, boosting their hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The 26-year-old Saville and 22-year-old Purcell currently sit eighth in the Race to London, with four places still to be filled in the eight-team field.

Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori ended Jordan Thompson’s tournament, defeating the eighth-seeded Australian 6-2 3-6 6-4 in the second round.

It leaves John Millman as the last Australian in the singles draw. The fourth-seeded Millman plays American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals.

Results:

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 3-6 6-4

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Divij Sharan (IND) 6-3 7-5

Coming up:

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[4] John Millman (AUS) v [7] Tommy Paul (USA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v TBC