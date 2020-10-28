Millman advances to Nur-Sultan quarterfinals
Australia's John Millman is into to his first ATP quarterfinal since January.
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 28 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers
John Millman is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.
The fourth-seeded Australian advanced with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Fernando Verdasco, his second win against the Spanish veteran in as many weeks.
The world No.45-ranked Millman did not drop serve in the 82-minute match, saving all four break points he faced.
It is the 31-year-old’s best tour result since a quarterfinal appearance in Auckland in January.
Millman plays seventh seed Tommy Paul next. It will be his first career meeting with the world No.59-ranked American.
Australia’s Jordan Thompson plays his second-round match tomorrow.
Coming up:
Men’s singles, second round
[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Men’s singles, quarterfinals
[4] John Millman (AUS) v [7] Tommy Paul (USA)
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
[2] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Divij Sharan (IND)