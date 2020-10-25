Alex de Minaur advances to the European Open singles final, while fellow Aussie John Peers is through to the doubles final.

Antwerp, Belgium, 25 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australia has a chance to clean sweep the titles at the European Open in Belgium tomorrow.

Alex de Minaur advanced to the singles final with a hard-fought 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-4 victory against fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The eighth-seeded De Minaur needed two hours and 48 minutes to overcome the world No.20-ranked Bulgarian.

De Minaur’s career-first win against Dimitrov propels the world No.29-ranked Australian into his first ATP singles final of the season – and his first since the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan last November.

De Minaur will face France’s Ugo Humbert for the title. The No.39-ranked Humbert saved four match points to defeat Brit Dan Evans in the semifinals.

Australian John Peers has also progressed to the doubles final alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus. The No.2-seeded duo scored a 6-3 6-4 win against Spain’s Pablo Andujar and the Netherlands’ Sander Arends in the semifinals.

It is Peers and Venus’ third ATP final of the season. They will look to maintain their unbeaten finals record when they play Indian Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop from the Netherlands for the title.

Results:

Men’s singles, semifinals

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [4] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-4

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [A] Pablo Andujar (ESP)/Sander Arends (NED) 6-3 6-4

Coming up:

Men’s singles, final

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Men’s doubles, final

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)