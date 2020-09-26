Marc Polmans and Astra Sharma have received lucky loser places into the Roland Garros main draw.

Paris, France, 26 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Marc Polmans and Astra Sharma have both received lucky loser spots in the Roland Garros singles main draw.

A number of late withdrawals created the lucky loser positions, which are then filled from a random draw of the highest-ranked players to lose in the final qualifying round.

The addition of the No.122-ranked Polmans means Australia has seven representatives in the men’s singles draw in Paris this year, the highest number in 20 years.

The 23-year-old Polmans, who is one of three lucky losers in the men’s field, plays France’s Ugo Humbert in his Roland Garros main draw debut.

Aleksandar Vukic, who is making his Grand Slam debut, has been drawn against fellow qualifier Pedro Martinez of Spain in the opening round.

The No.25-seeded Alex de Minaur begins his campaign against Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato, a 27-year-old who defeated Novak Djokovic to make the Roland Garros semifinals in 2018.

AUSSIE MEN AT ROLAND GARROS 2020 Australian player Rank Opponent Rank [25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.27 v [Q] Marco Cecchinato (ITA) No.110 John Millman (AUS) No.43 v [17] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) No.18 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.54 v Radu Albot (MDA) No.79 James Duckworth (AUS) No.90 v Tommy Paul (USA) No.59 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.108 v Lloyd Harris (RSA) No.96 [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.190 v [Q] Pedro Martinez (ESP) No.105 [LL] Marc Polmans (AUS) No.122 v Ugo Humbert (FRA) No.41

Sharma received the only lucky loser spot in the women’s singles draw.

The 25-year-old from Perth, who lost her final qualifying match to Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-1 6-1 overnight, has drawn Russian Anna Blinkova.

This is Sharma’s second consecutive main draw appearance at Roland Garros.

AUSSIE WOMEN AT ROLAND GARROS 2020 Australian player Rank Opponent Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.64 v [20] Maria Sakkari (GRE) No.24 Maddison Inglis (AUS) No.124 v [27] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) No.31 Daria Gavrilova (AUS) No.785 v [24] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) No.28 [LL] Astra Sharma (AUS) No.134 v Anna Blinkova (RUS) No.59

Main draw action in Paris begins tomorrow.

