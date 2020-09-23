Astra Sharma and Arina Rodionova score opening round wins in Roland Garros qualifying in Paris.

Paris, France, 23 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Astra Sharma and Arina Rodionova have won their opening round matches in Roland Garros qualifying.

Sharma scored a 6-4 6-4 victory against French wildcard Irina Ramialison in Paris today, with Rodionova earning a 6-3 7-6(1) win over Brit Samantha Murray Sharan.

The ninth-seeded Sharma hit 23 winners to record her first career victory at the Grand Slam tournament.

The 25-year-old West Australian now faces No.186-ranked Yuki Naito of Japan in the second round, while Rodionova’s next opponent is former world No.2-ranked Russian Vera Zvonareva.

The No.165-ranked Rodionova fought hard against the No.191-ranked Murray Sharan today, before showing steely resolve to dominate the second set tiebreak. The 30-year-old sealed victory with her 17th winner of the match.

It is Rodionova’s first Roland Garros singles win in 10 years, snapping a six-match losing streak in Paris to advance to the second round of qualifying for the first time since 2010.

Three Australian men – Marc Polmans, Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell – play their second round matches later today.

ROLAND GARROS

Aussies in action, qualifying day three results:

Women’s singles, first round

[9] Astra Sharma (AUS) d [WC] Irina Ramialison (FRA) 6-4 6-4

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) 6-3 7-6(1)