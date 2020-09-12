Dylan Alcott maintains his stellar 2020 form with a win over world No.2 Andy Lapthorne at the US Open.

New York, USA , 12 September 2020 | Tennis Australia

Dylan Alcott continued his winning run in 2020, overcoming world No.2 Andy Lapthorne in his second match at the 2020 US Open.

The 6-1 7-6(4) progression marked a 12th straight match win for the world No.1 Australian, who overcame Sam Schroder in his first match in New York.

Earlier this year, Alcott claimed a sixth Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title, and his 10th Grand Slam singles title in total.

Alcott took an hour and 19 minutes to secure victory over the Brit, one of his most prolific rivals.

In his final round-robin match, Alcott will meet American David Wagner.

Alcott, who campaigned strongly for wheelchair events to be staged at the 2020 US Open, is vying for a third singles title at Flushing Meadows.

Alcott takes the battle of 1️⃣ vs 2️⃣ The 🇦🇺 beats Andy Lapthorne, 6-1, 7-6(4) in quad singles. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/i4GGbz1Tkc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020

Alcott and Lapthorne will team up in the doubles competition tomorrow, looking to defend their US Open crown.

Day 12 schedule:

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchairs, singles round robin, Court 11, first match (2am AEST start)

World No.1 Alcott holds a 32-14 head-to-head advantage in his long rivalry with the 46-year-old American. Wagner, from California, is a three-time winner of the US Open singles title. His most recent win over Alcott was in the final of the 2018 Japan Open.

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Andy Lapthorne (GBR) v Sam Schroder (NED)/David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchairs, doubles final, Louis Armstrong Stadium, third match

Alcott is a six-time Grand Slam doubles champion – can he win a seventh title? Teaming with Brit Andy Lapthorne, the top-seeded duo are looking to defend their 2019 title. They face the first-time pairing of Sam Schroder and David Wagner in the final.