Dylan Alcott extends his 2020 match-winning streak to 11 as he opens his 2020 US Open campaign with a straight-sets victory.

New York, USA, 11 September 2020 | Tennis Australia

Dylan Alcott is off to a strong start at the US Open, claiming a 6-2 6-4 win over Sam Schroder of the Netherlands.

The world No.1 Australian required an hour and 15 minutes to progress against the fourth-ranked Schroder at Flushing Meadows.

Quick work. World No. 1 Dylan Alcott defeats Schroder, 6-2, 6-4, in their wheelchair quad singles match.@DylanAlcott I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/GFRzx7svBw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2020

It marked an 11th straight singles win for Alcott, a winner of a 10th Grand Slam singles title at Australian Open 2020.

In an all-round accomplished performance, Alcott struck 34 winners and 19 unforced errors, compared to 20 and 16 respectively from Grand Slam debutante Schroder.

Alcott, aiming to claim a third singles title at Flushing Meadows, next faces Andy Lapthorne, the No.2 seed from Great Britain.

Day 12 schedule

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Quad wheelchairs, round-robin, Court 11, second match

The Australian defeated his close friend Lapthorne in the final to claim a sixth Australian Open singles title earlier this year. But Alcott is aiming to¬† reverse an important result in New York after Lapthorne claimed last year’s US Open quad wheelchair singles final, denying the world No.1 a clean sweep of every 2019 Grand Slam title.