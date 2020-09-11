Dylan Alcott extends his 2020 match-winning streak to 11 as he opens his 2020 US Open campaign with a straight-sets victory.

New York, USA, 11 September 2020 | Tennis Australia

Dylan Alcott is off to a strong start at the US Open, claiming a 6-2 6-4 win over Sam Schroder of the Netherlands.

The world No.1 Australian required an hour and 15 minutes to progress against the fourth-ranked Schroder at Flushing Meadows.

Quick work. World No. 1 Dylan Alcott defeats Schroder, 6-2, 6-4, in their wheelchair quad singles match.@DylanAlcott I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/GFRzx7svBw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2020

It marked an 11th straight singles win for Alcott, a winner of a 10th Grand Slam singles title at Australian Open 2020.

In an all-round accomplished performance, Alcott struck 34 winners and 19 unforced errors, compared to 20 and 16 respectively from Grand Slam debutante Schroder.

Alcott, aiming to claim a third singles title at Flushing Meadows, next faces Andy Lapthorne, the No.2 seed from Great Britain.

Day 12 schedule

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Quad wheelchairs, round-robin, Court 11, second match

The Australian defeated his close friend Lapthorne in the final to claim a sixth Australian Open singles title earlier this year. But Alcott is aiming to reverse an important result in New York after Lapthorne claimed last year’s US Open quad wheelchair singles final, denying the world No.1 a clean sweep of every 2019 Grand Slam title.