Australia's Dylan Alcott is successful in helping to convince the US Open to reinstate wheelchair events for their 2020 tournament.

Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

World No.1 Dylan Alcott can now compete at the US Open later this year.

The US Open wheelchair events will run in New York from 10-13 September, their traditional place on the tournament’s calendar. This reverses the initial decision not to hold wheelchair events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision was made following virtual meetings with a group of wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation over the last week,” the US Open said in a statement.

“Wheelchair athletes will follow the same health and safety procedures as all players participating in the US Open.”

Two-time US Open champion Alcott led a social media campaign to include the wheelchair events, which was supported by former world No.1s Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Kim Clijsters.

The news that the USTA would now hold wheelchair events received a positive response from the tennis community:

Big thanks to the @usopen for reversing their decision – now allowing wheelchair players to compete at the 2020 Open. And most importantly thanks to you reading this for supporting us and sharing the message – you made this happen. pic.twitter.com/jHo0pbVpkC — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 24, 2020

Wonderful news from the @usta. Wheelchair tennis players train hard year round for their sport, and deserve just as much opportunity to play as do other athletes. Looking forward to watching these phenomenal athletes shine @usopen. #EqualityForAll https://t.co/7zbB5l0Bhr — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 24, 2020

Good work by @DylanAlcott and others to speak up and get the wheelchair event reinstated at the #usopen https://t.co/x0nAwXjL4s — Steve Tignor (@SteveTignor) June 24, 2020