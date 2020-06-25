Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

World No.1 Dylan Alcott can now compete at the US Open later this year.

The US Open wheelchair events will run in New York from 10-13 September, their traditional place on the tournament’s calendar. This reverses the initial decision not to hold wheelchair events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision was made following virtual meetings with a group of wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation over the last week,” the US Open said in a statement.

“Wheelchair athletes will follow the same health and safety procedures as all players participating in the US Open.”

Two-time US Open champion Alcott led a social media campaign to include the wheelchair events, which was supported by former world No.1s Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Kim Clijsters.

The news that the USTA would now hold wheelchair events received a positive response from the tennis community:

