As the US Open continues in New York, four Australians players are on the schedule for day three.

New York, USA, 2 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

If Jordan Thompson is superstitious, the US Open day three schedule is working to his advantage.

The 26-year-old features in second round men’s singles action on Court 6, the same court he scored his first round win two days earlier.

As Thompson prepares for a tough battle with Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, he knows he needs more than superstition and luck on his side.

“He’s made a final on the ATP Tour this year and had a fair few wins. They aren’t handing out spots in the US Open, so he can play,” Thompson acknowledged in a Tennis Australia Facebook chat with Todd Woodbridge yesterday.

Thompson is one of four Australians competing in New York on day three, with Arina Rodionova, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders also in action as the women’s doubles competition begins.

Aussies in action, day three:

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Egor Gerasimov (BLR)

Men’s singles, second round, Court 6, second match

The No.63-ranked Jordan Thompson, who was impressive in a four-set win against Italian Stefano Travaglia in the opening round, is aiming to advance to the third round in New York for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old from Sydney faces No.72-ranked Egor Gerasimov, a 27-year-old from Belarus who has also never progressed beyond the US Open’s second round. This is their first career meeting. Gerasimov brings confidence into this match, having upset No.18 seed Dusan Lajovic in four sets in a career-best Grand Slam victory in the opening round.

Ellen Perez / Storm Sanders (AUS/AUS) v [7] Victoria Azarenka / Sofia Kenin (BLR/USA)

Women’s doubles, first round, Court 4, third match

Left-handed pair Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are proving a formidable team, reaching three WTA-level quarterfinals together so far this season. Their opening round opponents are a new combination, having only played their first tournament together last week. The No.20-ranked Victoria Azarenka, who made the US Open final in 2019 alongside Australia’s Ash Barty, has teamed with reigning Australian Open singles champion Sofia Kenin, who has a doubles ranking of No.31. Sanders, a 26-year-old ranked No.64, is making her US Open debut. It is a second doubles appearance in New York for the 24-year-old No.40-ranked Perez.

Arina Rodionova / Sabrina Santamaria (AUS/USA) v [2] Elise Mertens / Aryna Sabalenka (BEL/BLR)

Women’s doubles, first round, Court 14, third match

The draw has not been kind to No.69-ranked Arina Rodionova and her No.66-ranked American partner Sabrina Santamaria, handing them an opening round showdown with the defending champions. Belgian world No.6 Elise Mertens and No.5-ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka are one of the world’s top teams, winning three titles on American hard courts last season. This is the 30-year-old Rodionova’s fifth US Open doubles appearance and she is aiming to record a first victory in New York.