Alex de Minaur is starring on the doubles court in New York - a performance that is set to propel his doubles ranking into the world's top 100 for the first time.

New York, USA, 27 August 2020 | tennis.com.au

Alex de Minaur and Spanish partner Pablo Carreno Busta have advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

The unseeded team defeated eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic 7-5 6-7(6) [10-7] today.

It is a career-best doubles result for De Minaur at an ATP Masters 1000 event, who is now set to make his debut in the world’s top 100 doubles rankings. His previous career-high was No.130, achieved earlier this year in March.

De Minaur and Carreno Busta face American wildcards Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek in the semifinals tomorrow, with the 21-year-old Aussie seeking to make his first ATP-level doubles final.

Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders’ winning run in New York ended in the women’s doubles quarterfinals. Third seeds Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic and Demi Schuurs from the Netherlands proved too strong for the Aussie pair, posting a 6-4 6-2 victory.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Aussie Alexei Popyrin has been eliminated in the second round of an ATP Challenger event in the Italian city of Trieste.

Italian wildcard Lorenzo Musetti, the Australian Open 2019 boys’ singles champion, defeated Popyrin 7-5 6-3.