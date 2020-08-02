World No.40 Nick Kyrgios will not contest the US Open due to safety concerns.

Australia, 2 August 2020 | tennis.com.au

Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he will not contest the US Open later this month.

“Let’s take a breath here and remember what is important, which is health and safety as a community,” the world No.40 said in a social media video.

“It hurts me at my core not to be out there competing in one of the sports’ greatest arenas, Arthur Ashe Stadium. But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives.”

Kyrgios becomes the third Australian player to skip the Grand Slam tournament due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. World No.1 Ash Barty and US Open 2011 champion Sam Stosur have already announced they will not compete in New York this year.

The 25-year-old Kyrgios’ best performances at the US Open is third round appearances in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The 2020 US Open runs in New York from 31 August to 13 September.